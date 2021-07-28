Although most of our attention might be on Google, Samsung, and OnePlus these days, Motorola still makes a ton of great phones to choose from across a variety of price points. Whether you're looking for a flagship gadget or a secondary device on a budget, there's a little something for everyone in the company's lineup. Motorola is currently having a sitewide sale in celebration of the anniversary of the original Moto Razr, making it a perfect time to finally pick up its foldable successor.

The era of the customizable Moto X might be long gone, but Motorola still produces some solid gear — update schedule notwithstanding. If you're looking for the biggest deal here, the 2nd gen Moto Razr is $400 off, technically dropping just below the four digit mark before tax. The Moto One 5G Ace is discounted by $50, helping to solve one of our biggest issues with the phone, while the new Moto G100 is already marked down to $500 — not bad for a Snapdragon 870 and 8GB of RAM. Last year's mid-range flagship device, the Motorola Edge, is also discounted to $500.

If you're looking to spend a little less cash, Moto's entire 2021 G-series is marked down between $20 and $60, while the Moto G7 Plus and Moto E can both be had for less than $150. Check out the full list of products available below.

If you've been dying to pick up Moto's throwback foldable — or any of the other devices included in this sale — you'll want to act fast. Hit up the link below to pick out your next phone.