The back-to-school shopping frenzy is well underway and for plenty of students, it's back to the real-life classroom as well. But whether there or still remote, if you're looking for a note-taking buddy that'll get the job done on the cheap, Lenovo's Chromebook C340-15 may do just the trick — and it's available at Best Buy for a song.

You may be aware of our glowing review for the 11.6" version of the C340, touting it as the "best cheap Chromebook of 2020." But if you need the four extra inches of screen real estate and the flexibility of a 360° hinge, the C340-15 will serve you well. It's powered by an 8th-gen Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of flash storage (plus room for a microSD card) and sports one full USB and two USB-C (including for power) ports as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. The battery should keep that 1080p display going for around 10 hours.

You can save anywhere from $50 to $100 off the current average retail price for the C340-15 by heading to Best Buy where it's selling for an all-time low of just $299 (or, even better, grab the open-box unit available as of press time for $239).