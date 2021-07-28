The Spotify design team likes to keep moving, which means we often get fresh elements here and there, either in testing or rolling out for real. This latest redesign is one of the most expressive we've seen for some time, introducing a new mini player UI that follows the current trend of rounding corners and adding more color.
We've had a few tips about this new style coming to the stable version of the Android app, and I have it on several devices, so we're confident this will roll out to everyone. The new mini player now floats above the rest of the content on the screen and its corners now display a friendly curve. Album art is also a little smaller with a similar rounding to the corners. The track's progress bar moves from the top to the bottom, too.
Old vs new
The song and artist names appear much as before, as do the button controls for device, like, and play/pause. Beneath the mini player, the tab navigation (Home, Search, Library) now has a gradient background that goes from almost fully transparent and gets darker as it goes down. Another neat aspect of this redesign is that the floating mini player changes color to match the album art of what's currently playing. Check out these examples.
This is by no means a monumental design update, but it certainly lends the mini player and navigation tabs a more contemporary style. Spotify seems to be moving further and further from its established square design aesthetic towards a more rounded approach, and that's probably the right move to make.
For all we know, this is still in testing, but there are enough reports for us to believe it will soon roll out more widely — be on the lookout.
- Thanks:
- Thanuj,
- Ender,
- Leonardo
