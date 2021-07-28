Every month Samsung gets a head start on security patches by letting one or two slip out in the days before we actually flip over the calendar — further cementing its position as the king of updates. Now it's that time once again, as Samsung releases the August patch for the 4G variant of the Galaxy A52 internationally.
The Galaxy A52 might be a mid-range smartphone, but that hasn't stopped Samsung from giving it regular updates, and this month it leads the charge as the first device to receive the August 2021 security patch.
The changelog is pretty sparse, listing only the usually vague bug fixes and improvements. So far, the update has been spotted in several countries, including Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine. It should quickly expand to other regions and devices over the next few weeks, and we'll be keeping this article updated with all of that relevant information.
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A52 4G: A525FXXU3AUG4, released July 27th
