If you've been one of the unlucky ones who's been forced to watch Netflix in 480p on a QHD display, there's good and bad news for you. OnePlus is finally pushing an update that fixes the issue of not being able to play HD videos on the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7. The bad news? Simply installing the update might not do the trick for you.

According to several users on this OnePlus forum post, which announced the update, OnePlus wants you to work for it. If you don't see the issue fixed on your device, you'll have to resort to clearing either cache of streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video or y0ur entire system cache. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro is also said to reduce power consumption, improve overheating control management, and fix File Manager crashes. While OnePlus has also bundled a security patch, it's — unsurprisingly — a month old at this point.

The system update is being rolled out in batches for the North American region. Updates to devices in European and Indian regions should follow soon. A OnePlus employee also clarifies that a similar update will soon be available for the OnePlus 7T.