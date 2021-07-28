We've known for a while that NieR Re[in]carnation would land on Android on July 28th, but thanks to a recent tweet that hinted at a delay, some were left wondering when the game would actually launch. Well, right now, you can indeed install the title from the Play Store, though the servers aren't live just yet, which is why you'll be treated to a splash screen that says as much once you boot into the game. Still, this pop-up states the game will either be playable this afternoon or evening, so NieR Re[in]carnation should go live soon enough.

An hour of gameplay recorded by yours truly

If you're interested in seeing how NieR Re[in]carnation plays, I took the turn-based RPG for a spin back when it was still in testing and recorded the above hour-long video for a first look. More or less, I came away impressed. Despite the fact this is a free-to-play gacha game, it offers a lot of polish. The music is absolutely phenomenal, the graphics offer a slick storybook feel, and overall I never felt pushed into spending money to unlock new weapons or characters. Yes, PvP is in the game, and yes, because of this, the game can be pay to win. But if you're only interested in jumping in to take in the story as a NieR fan, there's a lot here to like.

All in all, there are much worse free-to-play gacha games on the Play Store. Sure, NieR Re[in]carnation still contains many of the pitfalls you'd expect from a F2P release, such as auto combat, but thankfully the developer put a lot of heart into this, and so the abundance of polish is difficult to deny. In the end, this is a game for NieR fans more than anyone else, though if you're big into gacha games or simply want to check out the new kid on the block, NieR Re[in]carnation is easily worth a quick look. Just remember the servers aren't live just yet, though those on Android should be able to play by the end of the day.