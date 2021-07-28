Take it from someone who just spent all day keeping a watchful eye out for a delivery driver — security cameras are essential these days. Eufy is one of our favorite affordable smart home brands, and a couple of its cameras — plus a must-have accessory for current owners — are on sale as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day.

If you only need a single unit, the Eufy Security SoloCam E40 is perfect for the job. With 2K resolution 8GB of local storage, 120 days of battery life, and IP65 weatherproofing. It's down to just $100 today without any required monthly fees or base station. If you want to go all out, however, the eufyCam 2 Pro set is for you. With four units and an included HomeBase receiver that acts as a Wi-Fi repeated, it's a must-have. At $406, it ties its all-time low, and with savings like these, you can pick up a few of Eufy's solar panels to help keep them charged around the clock. Check out all three products listed below:

Whether you're headed out on vacation, watching your pets while you're out of the house, or yes, making sure that wily FedEx truck doesn't sneak by without a knock, there's no reason not to pick up a couple of units for your home. These prices are only good through the end of the day, so if you're interested, don't hesitate to click the link below.