Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It would appear that things have cooled down for the middle of the week, but I still have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is Lovecraft's Untold Stories, an enjoyable action roguelite filled to the brim with Lovecraft lore. Next, I have Runic Curse, a solid Metroidvania title that's well worth the current sale price. Last but not least is Arrog, a short puzzle-based adventure game that offers some excellent art. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 14 temporarily free and 22 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Simpan - Note various needs $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Contacts Widget - Quick Dial Widget - Speed Dial $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Number to word converter offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Everybody's RPG: Reborn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kids puzzle game - Animals game $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- New Math Puzzles 2021 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Light Yellow - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Falling Flowers Red - Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ramka - Icon pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Xperia Theme - Falling Flowers Red $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- aWallet Cloud Password Manager $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Audio Evolution Mobile Studio $9.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in ?
- ReactDev PRO: Become a Job Ready React Developer -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Space Grunts 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Arrog $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Draw Rider 2 Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Runic Curse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vengeance RPG 2D $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pix Material Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pix - Minimal Black/White Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cuticon Squircle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Yellow - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Garis Light - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rigoletto - Squircle Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rugo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Squirrel - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cartogram - Live Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- CRISPY - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- CRISPY DARK - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- DILIGENT - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Comments