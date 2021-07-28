Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It would appear that things have cooled down for the middle of the week, but I still have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is Lovecraft's Untold Stories, an enjoyable action roguelite filled to the brim with Lovecraft lore. Next, I have Runic Curse, a solid Metroidvania title that's well worth the current sale price. Last but not least is Arrog, a short puzzle-based adventure game that offers some excellent art. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 14 temporarily free and 22 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games