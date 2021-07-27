This story was originally published and last updated .
Motorola's folding Razr was a surprise homage to an iconic phone, but the company quickly followed it up with the Moto Razr 5G, which tops the original revival in almost every aspect. While the phone launched with Android 11 in Japan, it got stuck on Android 10 in most of the rest of the world, with an unfortunate launch timing shortly after Android 11's stable release. But that's finally changing — the latest version of Android is now starting to roll out to the Razr 5G, as reported by XDA.
The release weighs roughly 1.8GB and is available in many regions, including the US, India, Australia, Europe, and a few South American countries. It comes with all the goodies you could ask for, like better privacy protection, new media controls, notification improvements, and more. Unfortunately, the Razr 5G hasn't received a recent security patch — Motorola only added the one from February.
The software is now rolling out, so you can check your system settings to see if it's already available for you. If it's not, you'll have to be patient. It might take some time until it's coming to everyone.
T-Mobile
The international Razr 5G may have started getting Android 11 back in April, but that's now looking positively early, at least compared to carrier availability. T-Mobile recently updated its own Razr support docs with news that its own Android 11 release has been heading out to users since July 12.
At least the phone is also on a recent security release, with this update including the July patch.
