Google loves to shuffle up its settings menu every so often. Whether it's adding a splash of color to Android's settings (before taking it away on a whim) or introducing a search bar to help you find exactly what you need, even the slightest tweak can streamline your day-to-day experience. Google's Phone app is receiving such an update, with new categories to make it easier to sort through all of its options.

Although a quick glance at the refreshed list below may seem like a small change, it could aid users in digging through each menu much faster. Google has added icons to some — though not all — of its options, including "Accessibility," "Blocked numbers," and "Voicemail." The list is now sorted alphabetically, with three new categories to help differentiate between various types of content. It also boosts "Caller ID & spam" to the forefront of the menu, and considering the amount of spam calls placed each day, it's probably for the best.

Left: Old settings layout. Right: New settings layout.

This tweak is small, to be sure, but it should help Android users manage their phone calls a little faster. As with most of Google's changes, it seems to be a server-side update, though you can always try clearing your cache and force-stopping to see if this new menu shows up for you. If you don't have the Phone app, grab it using the link below or download the latest APK from APK Mirror.