Stadia's $10-a-month premium subscription, Stadia Pro, includes access to an ever-expanding catalog of games at no additional cost. The selection of redeemable games varies — Google adds a few each month, and sometimes removes some. Here, for your convenience, we've compiled a handy list of all the games you can claim right now.

Click any linked game title to open it in Stadia on desktop or mobile.

New games for August 2021 Games to be added to Pro in August: It Came From Space & Ate Our Brains Epistory: Typing Chronicles Killer Queen Black Valkyria Chronicles 4 Grime (coming August 2)

Games to be removed from Pro in August: Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number



Any Pro games you claim stay in your library as long as you're a Pro subscriber. If you unsubscribe, you lose access — but you'll get it back if you resubscribe later. If you've enabled family sharing, members of your family group can access your Pro titles, even if they're not subscribed themselves.

On August 1, four new games came to Stadia Pro: indie arcade favorite Killer Queen Black, Valkyria Chronicles 4, It Came From Space & Ate Our Brains, and Epistory: Typing Chronicles. Nightmarish action-adventure Grime is also coming to Stadia Pro on its release date: August 2. Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number will be leaving on August 1, though, so get it while you can.

Including Destiny 2, Super Bomberman R Online, Crayta, and Hitman - Free Starter Pack (none of which require a subscription), Pro subscribers can claim a total of 33 games in August.

The following list includes all current and former Stadia Pro games. (Sort by availability to move expired games to the bottom.)

To get a sense of what's available on Stadia beyond freebies, check out our list of every single game on the platform. For any other questions, you can refer to our in-depth Stadia explainer.