Owners of OnePlus 8 phones, I hope you've been enjoying the beta versions of software updates that have been posted for the last few months. Because after today, you don't get any more. OnePlus has announced that its software updates for the 8 series have gotten to an acceptably stable state, so the newest beta will be the last one. From now on the software will be sent out in the standard OTA only.
The company announced on its forum that the new updates will include the July Android security patch for all three phones, plus the ability to add your work Wi-Fi login to the work-life balance menu. A couple of bug fixes improve a QR scanning bug in WhatsApp and one that kept users from modifying the work and life mode. All three phones are getting the OnePlus Store app added to their standard software, though OnePlus hastens to add that you can uninstall it if you wish.
Hopefully OnePlus can take the resources it was using on the beta development cycle and make the stable builds (and their security updates) come out faster. Of course with Android 12 on the horizon, we might see the beta program spin up again.
Comments