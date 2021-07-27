This story was originally published and last updated .
Marvel recently revealed at PAX East 2020 that its next game is coming to mobile as an open-world RPG called Marvel Future Revolution. This title will serve as a follow-up to Netmarble's Marvel: Future Fight (not to be confused with the upcoming sequel for Contest of Champions), but instead of the linear design of the original title, Future Revolution will offer the same action combat wrapped up in an open-world design.
Typically fresh announcements (like the one for Marvel Future Revolution) don't offer much of an insight into what to expect from an upcoming release, usually to keep fans hungry for further info. This is why the above cinematic trailer doesn't offer much insight into how Future Revolution will play. Sure, you could take a quick trip to the official Marvel Future Revolution webpage to see if there's any information there, but you would soon come away disappointed because there isn't. Clearly, Marvel and Netmarble aren't ready to share anything about this title, which makes me question why it was announced.
Of course, if you're interested in playing the waiting game for Marvel and Netmarble to slowly push out new details about this title, you can subscribe to a newsletter on the official webpage. Sadly this appears to be all the website is suitable for right now, outside of linking to the brand new social media accounts created to advertise the game.
What we do know is that Marvel Future Revolution will land on Android as an open-world RPG that stars many Marvel characters, but of course, a release date has not been provided. It would also appear that there is more than one of each hero in the cinematic trailer, so multiple dimensions will play a significant role in the story, much like in the Spider-Verse movie and comics. Luckily the game's social media accounts have shared a few videos already, and there's one that shows off the game's environments if you'd like to at least see how the title's open-world will look.
So far, it looks like Marvel Future Revolution isn't anywhere near ready, and so details about the game are rather light. We don't know how the RPG will be monetized, or when it will arrive. But seeing that it will exist as a Netmarble title while brandishing one of the most popular licenses in the world, I'd say it's safe to assume the game will land as a free-to-play release stuffed full of in-app purchases, just like the first title in the series. Of course, there's a slight chance I could be wrong, so if you'd like to follow Future Revolution's development, you could sign up for the official newsletter, or simply follow our coverage as more details come to light.
NETMARBLE AND MARVEL LOOK TO THE FUTURE WITH REVEAL OF MARVEL’S FIRST OPEN WORLD RPG ON MOBILE
MARVEL FUTURE REVOLUTION
First Details on Marvel’s First Open World RPG on Mobile, Including Story, World, and Characters, Revealed at PAX East
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 2, 2020 – Netmarble Corp., the company behind the long-running hit mobile game MARVEL Future Fight, is collaborating with Marvel Entertainment once again on MARVEL Future Revolution. Featuring an all-new original storyline and starring fan-favorite MARVEL Super Heroes and Super Villains, MARVEL Future Revolution is Marvel’s first open-world game on mobile.
Written by Marvel Comics writer Marc Sumerak (Avengers, Thor, Iron Man, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, etc.), MARVEL Future Revolution starts with numerous Earths converging across all dimensions to form an entirely-new ‘Primary Earth’. As an agent of the newly formed ‘Omega Flight’ Super Hero team, players will work together to battle an onslaught of Super Villains, confront their suspicious behaviors and defend the universe.
“Netmarble is thrilled to continue our successful partnership with Marvel, especially as we are nearing the five-year anniversary of MARVEL Future Fight,” said Andy Kang, Executive Producer of Netmarble. “We look forward to share a whole new open world experience with Marvel and mobile gaming fans everywhere.”
At PAX East, Netmarble and Marvel revealed the official teaser trailer of MARVEL Future Revolution and showed attendees a first look at the game, all fully-realized in a 3D open world with AAA quality graphics, a massive scale and unique freedom of play. This new collaboration between both companies will offer very special experiences as gamers and Marvel fans will assume the roles of various versions of Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange among other Super Heroes and set foot in an enormous open universe with iconic merged locations like Xandearth, Sakaar and more to explore.
“For fans that have dreamed of exploring the Marvel Universe in a sprawling, open-world setting, MARVEL Future Revolution gives players the chance to not only journey through these strange new locations, but also customize their favorite Heroes into never-before-seen costume combos,,” said Bill Rosemann, VP and Head of Creative at Marvel Games. “We’re excited to be working with Netmarble once again after nearly five years of continued success with MARVEL Future Fight, and look forward to MARVEL Future Revolution providing countless hours of fun for players to battle alongside their friends and save our universe.”
About Netmarble Corporation
Netmarble Corporation strives to entertain audiences of all ages around the world by providing great mobile gaming experiences. Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble is one of the fastest-growing mobile game companies and consistently ranks as a top mobile developer and publisher worldwide. With more than 6,000 employees, Netmarble has been producing and servicing some of the most successful mobile games including Lineage 2: Revolution, Blade & Soul Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, BTS WORLD, Everybody’s Marble, and Seven Knights. As a parent company to Kabam, a top mobile game developer in massively multiplayer free-to-play games, the largest shareholder to Jam City, a leading casual social game developer and a major shareholder of BigHit Entertainment, a music production and artist management company, Netmarble has a strategic partnership with CJ ENM Corporation, Asia’s largest entertainment company, Tencent Holdings, Asia’s largest internet company, and NCsoft, a prominent MMORPG company. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com
About Marvel Entertainment
Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media.
The follow-up to Marvel Future Fight is gearing up for release
At the beginning of 2020, Netmarble announced that it was working on the follow-up to Marvel Future Fight, a popular free-to-play action RPG. It's called Marvel Future Revolution, and this time around, players should expect a focus on an open-world design that offers original stories, and the game will star everyone's favorite Marvel characters with tons of costumes to collect. Much like the first title in the series, we already know Future Revolution will be free-to-play, though the specifics of this monetization have yet to be detailed. What we do know is that the game will contain in-app purchases and that at least 3GB of RAM will be required to play. Expect a demanding game.
It would also appear that Marvel Future Revolutions is ramping up for an official gameplay reveal tomorrow at 5PM PDT, so expect more news soon.
Of course, if you're eager to check out Marvel Future Revolution and you would like to receive a notification on release day (whatever day that will be), feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget placed at the bottom of the page for your convenience.
Marvel Future Revolution is arriving at the end of next month
Marvel Future Revolution finally has a release date. After a year of teasing, it would appear that Netmarble is ready to launch the follow-up to its very successful free-to-play game Marvel: Future Fight next month. More specifically, this follow-up is known as Marvel Future Revolution, and it is expected to go live on August 25th. Of course, pre-registration has been available on the Play Store since June, so if you'd like to receive a release announcement the day the game is launched, click through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page to register.
