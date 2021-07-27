In the before-times, the long long ago, before pandemics and job titles like "content creator," our forefathers received new Android releases christened with "tasty treat" names (and sometimes with a side of corporate blessing). Together, we enjoyed a delicious bounty of Jelly Beans, Ice Cream Sandwiches, KitKats, Oreos, Cupcakes, and Lollipops, all among a larger cornucopia of sugary snacks. Feasting, as we did, from the bugdroid's robotic bosom, we were ill prepared when Google suddenly snatched the desserts away from us with Android 10. (I'm not saying that caused Covid, but the timing speaks for itself.) However, despite the marketing department's best efforts, hidden internal code names live on, and we've just caught our first mouthwatering glimpse of Android 13's potentially delectable name.

According to a change just spotted by the folks at XDA Developers, Android 13's platform codename will likely be Tiramisu, following up on Android 12's Snow Cone, Android 11's Red Velvet Cake, and Android 10's Quince Tart.

In case you're unlettered in the finer points of Italian desserts, Tiramisu is usually made with espresso- or coffee-soaked lady fingers (a kind of pastry) layered with mascarpone, sometimes topped with cacao, and often augmented with a liqueur or wine. Originally hailing from Italy, we Americans have quite successfully found ways to pervert it into some pretty strange things (as is our wont).

Sure, it would have been nice to get a Twinkie, or maybe your tastes lie more in the realm of tapioca pudding, but we're not about to fault Android developers for going the fancy route. But while they had their pick of options for T, we can't help but now wonder what U might bring. A pineapple-less upside-down cake? Better start digging through the recipe drawer now, because this next one might take a while.