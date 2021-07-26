High suspicion hangs in the hazy summer air for new Galaxy Z foldable phones from Samsung on August 11. The first glimpse we caught of the Z Flip3 back in May appeared to give us some panda-esque hints in the design department. Late-breaking renders, however, don't afford the device so much personality.

But the new pictures obtained by WinFuture — dubbed as official, high-resolution marketing renders — do confirm the overall look we can expect from that spring spread.

The device is said to keep some of what the Z Flip had in place like the size of the 6.7" folding screen, the 10MP punched-in selfie camera, the 12MP exterior cameras. The big updates are the exterior display which will grow from a 1.1" diagonal to 1.9" — placing the cameras and the display into the same housing makes sense here and lends to the "panda" look — and the main display's refresh rate going up to 120Hz. Combine the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and perhaps either 128GB or 256GB of UFS storage and we may have a credible picture at what's to come for the Z Flip3.

In addition to black, we're on the lookout for gray, gold, and lilac colors, but at the end of the day, it's all about distribution, baby.