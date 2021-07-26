The OnePlus 8 might be a year old, but it's still receiving new OxygenOS beta builds with regular frequency. Last month's update added the ability to screenshot the Always On Display, and now the July update's doing a little more than just fixing bugs.
Our new release contains the July security patch, fixes several bugs, and includes the new OnePlus Store. You can see the full changelog here:
- System
- Improved system stability
- Fixed the issue that the face unlock failed in the QR scanning on WhatsApp
- Upgrade Android Security Patch to 2021.07
- Work-life balance
- Now work wifi can support added to life wifi
- Fixed the issue of failure to modify life and work mode
- OnePlus Store
- An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)
The OnePlus Store sounds similar to the Samsung Members app, offering quick access to customer support, tools to manage your account, and offers to buy other OnePlus products. If none of that interests you, not to worry — the app can always be uninstalled. According to XDA Developers, the update is available now via OTA.
