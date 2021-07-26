Another week, another chance to get a look at Samsung's upcoming slate of foldables. Thanks to leaked renders, we have a pretty good idea of what the Galaxy Z Fold3 will look like. Similarly, some recent FCC filings confirmed native S Pen capabilities to help make up for this year's missing Note series. Another question surrounding the Z Fold3's stylus has been answered today, as a new leak shows off a folding case with a special slot for its S Pen.

The folks at 91mobiles managed to get a look at Samsung's official case for its new folding phone, and it includes a slot along the hinge capable of storing the stylus when not in use. Based on the previous leaks of the device, there won't be anywhere to actually store the S Pen in the body itself Note-style, which means a case like this might be your best bet for avoiding losing your stylus.

The hinge doubles as a slot for the S Pen, adding a few extra millimeters onto the phone's left side when closed. If this case looks familiar, it's probably because Samsung used a similar solution earlier this year after adding stylus support to the S21 series. This new design combines all the aesthetics of that (arguably ugly) silicon case with the function of an (also arguably ugly) foldable cover.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the equally-leaked Z Flip3 are set to be launched at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11th. With only a couple of weeks left to go, it'll be fun to see how many more leaks we can squeeze in.