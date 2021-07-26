Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a busy weekend, we're starting off the work week with a solid list of sales, including a few standouts. First up is The House of Da Vinci, a popular escape room game that's easily worth the current sale price. Next, I have Kenshō, a gorgeous and relaxing puzzler. Last but not least is Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, a mystery game that's well-reviewed thanks to its honest monetization. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 42 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lists $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Grow Heroes VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Peppa Pig: Sports Day $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tomb Hunter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Freelancer 2: Idle gamedev life simulator [VIP] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes Infinity Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystic Pillars: A Story Based Puzzle Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Battery Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- MinMaCons Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Paper Ocean Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Wallpapers Gallery - HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gray Bloom XIU for Kustom/klwp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- Jump Rope Training Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cocktails Guide PRO (more functions without ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gym Coach | Gym Trainer workout for Beginners Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MuteAll Pro - Mute sounds(Camera, Video etc) $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The three little pigs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO - (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn C# .NET Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn C++ Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Java Programming Tutorial - PRO (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Kotlin Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Python Programming Tutorial - PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn R Programming Tutorial PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- audioPro™ Player $̶3̶.̶9̶9̶ $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cyberlords - Arcology $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Through the Darkest of Times $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Not Chess $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins - A Mystery Game $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 5 days
- Last Day Survivors ( zombie shooter TDS ) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Requence $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cult Manager Tycoon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hot Guns $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mission Ammunition $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mahjong Fantasy $3.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in ?
- Starbeard - Intergalactic Roguelike puzzle game $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- STOKiE PRO: HD Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Bladient Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flora : Material Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lucent KWGT - Translucence Based Widgets $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- NYON Icon Pack: ON SALE!!! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Collections — Theme-focused Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
