Android TV is great. OLED TVs are great. If you want to get them both in the same package, your options are limited: the only widely-available brand with OLED options that also uses Android TV as its smart TV interface is Sony. Today you can grab a rare discount on a 55-inch Sony TV, packing the Android TV interface built in, at both Amazon and Best Buy.

The 55-inch Sony Bravia A8H, a 4K OLED television, retails for about $1900. That's considerably higher than comparable OLED TVs from LG and Vizio ... but then, Sony TVs tend to have quite a markup. Today Best Buy and Amazon are selling the 55-inch A8H for $1199.99, the lowest price we've seen for this particular model by a whopping $300 margin.

You can typically find a 55-inch OLED from a cheaper brand for around $1000-1100, if you're patient. So this deal really only makes sense if 1) you want one right away or 2) you want one that runs Android TV out of the box, saving you the cost of adding a kick-ass NVIDIA SHIELD set top box to your home entertainment center. Even so, it's a pretty fantastic discount if you're a fan of Sony as a brand, Android TV as a platform, and OLED as a display tech.