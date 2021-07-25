Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have the arrival of CD Projekt Red's Pokémon GO clone, which of course, offers a Witcher skin. I also have a fantastic adventure game from the creators of 80 Days, as well as an enjoyable indie brawler that's recently found some popularity on Reddit. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Overboard!

Overboard! is billed as a visual novel that allows a lot of choices, essentially playing like an adventure game. Seeing that this comes from the same people that created 80 Days, the gameplay is pretty similar. Keep in mind this murder mystery adventure is timed, so you'll have to continually make the correct choices to move the story forward before you fail. Seeing that there are many choices to pick from as the ship's crew investigates your misdeeds, you'll have to use all the tools at your disposal to ensure someone else takes the fall for your transgression. There's a lot of replayability here, where the main story will last 4 hours, and you'll want to replay several times to see how all of the different choices play out.

Monetization: $6.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Dragonfist Limitless

Dragonfist Limitless is a pixel-based brawler that's a bit of a mixed bag. The graphics are simple, but they're illustrative, and the gameplay is fun, albeit somewhat watered down compared to modern brawlers. You can only move in two directions, and your moves are limited to three buttons. Still, working through the game is fun enough. Getting into the game is a bit of a headache, thanks to tiny checkboxes that are difficult to tick. The whole game is pillarboxed for some reason too, and text size in-game is uncomfortably small. So like I said, it's a mixed bag, but it can be fun, which is why Dragonfist Limitless is in today's roundup. While the IAPs are pretty high, these are mainly for donating to the dev. They are not required.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $59.99

Racing Bycicles!

Racing Bycicles! feels a little rough around the edges, but the low-poly graphics are pleasing, and there is some fun to be had tooling around on your bike. The goal is to upgrade your bike until you've won every race, which is pretty basic, but there are leaderboards, and you'll get to collect a bunch of cosmetics, which helps the drive to win each race. Sure, the game's physics could definitely use more work, but all in all, there's enough to like here to part with $2. Keep in mind this is a beta release, so bugs are expected, though so are fixes.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Royal Battleground IO

Royal Battleground IO is exactly that. It's an IO game. Like other IO games, you'll create a character to see how long you can survive in the multiplayer arena. There are 10 heroes to choose from, and 15 weapons, creating a good mix of content that doesn't feel too similar as you take down hordes of people. Ultimately, this game isn't doing anything we haven't seen a thousand times over, though it can be fun in short bursts. Just keep an eye out for the in-app purchases. Luckily they aren't necessary to play since the high prices are for purchasing coin packs for cosmetics.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $47.99

Merge Monster Evolution: Summon & Merge RPG

Merege games have seemingly come back into style, and so Merge Monster Evolution is the latest to offer the same mechanics you'd find in 2048 or Threes!. Of course, there's more to this game than its inspiration, thanks to its RPG mechanics, where you'll battle all kinds of monsters. Still, this is an average release where collecting and merging are the primary focus, which can grow stale. The game's monetization isn't all that great either. Still, there's some fun to be had, especially if you enjoy merge games.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $43.99

Turn 'em evil

Turn 'em evil is a silly game where the goal is to create situations where people get angry. In one instance, you'll insult Santa until he's ready to tear your head off. In another, you'll push and prod a patron at a store until they complain to the manager. While it's easy to determine what choices to pick to make people angry, the results are pretty amusing. So this is more or less a casual game to waste some time with, and you might even get a chuckle out of it, though things can grow stale fast.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs ?

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

The Witcher: Monster Slayer

Android Police coverage: Gotta Kill 'Em All: The Witcher's take on Pokémon Go is now available on Android

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a mashup of the sword mechanics in The Elder Scrolls: Blades and the map-based AR collection gameplay of Pokémon GO. As you would expect, the game is stuffed with in-app purchases, and you will be forced to battle monsters that are too tough to beat unless you pay up. Sure, the graphics are excellent, and walking around town to kill monsters can be a novelty, but in the end, this game was made for one thing, and that's to get you to spend as much money as it possibly can. So unless you're a die-hard Witcher fan that has no qualms dropping unlimited cash on a shallow collection game, this is an easy title to skip.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Plantopia - Merge Garden

Plantopia is a simple merging game, but instead of merging numbers, you'll merge plants. Still, the core mechanics remain the same, merge as much a possible without running out of room on the board. Of course, this is a free-to-play release, and so it's monetized much too aggressively for how shallow the game is. Typically VOODOO offers cheap and easy games filled with ads, but the greed in this title ensures that grinding is the primary mechanic, which shouldn't really be a thing in a simple merging game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Perfect World: Revolution

Another week, another bland MMORPG arrives on Android. While the game is named after a PC MMO, this is entirely a mobile experience, complete with auto-play. The big seller here is that Perfect World: Revolution can be played in portrait, which is surprising for a mobile MMO, though the typical pitfalls you'd expect from a F2P game, such as pay-to-win mechanics as well as lofty in-app purchases, are all here. Maybe you'll find some nostalgia if you're familiar with the original Perfect World MMO, but beyond that, this title plays like an idle game developed from the ground up as a cash grab.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Survival: Day Zero

Survival: Day Zero is the latest cookie-cutter survival-strategy game on the Play Store, pre-rendered backgrounds and all. This is also a gacha game, combined with Clash of Clans mechanics where empire building and battling are required, on top of RPG gameplay where you'll fight zombies with your gacha draws. Basically, this game offers every genre mobile games are known for, a cornucopia of greedy mechanics, if you will. It's the kind of game that makes people hate mobile gaming, and for a good reason, it's utter garbage.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.