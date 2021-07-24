Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a personalized podcast app, a minimal launcher, and a sleek charity donation app. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last week.

Apps

Moonbeam | Podcast Discovery

Moonbeam is a personalized podcast app that works by providing content you'll be interested in through a typical feed, like a blog, but made up of podcasts. While the app works as expected, one downside is that it does not remember your spot in each podcast, so you'll have to remember where you left off should you stop in the middle of a show. So if you're looking for a podcast app to receive recommendations, this is a solid release, though if you're looking for a feature-packed player as a power user, you're going to want to look elsewhere.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Uncomplicated Launcher

The Uncomplicated Launcher is the perfect name for this app. Sure, this launcher isn't a stunner by any means, but it gets the job done, and it does so relatively simply. Themes are available, so you're not stuck with the default 3D buttons. You can easily use icons that are flatter. Luckily, this is an app built with a purpose, and that purpose is simplicity, which makes for a snappy launcher that's great for the elderly and children. Just keep in mind this release is currently a work in progress, so bugs and other issues can crop up.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.49 apiece

DonorDrive Charity Fundraising

DonorDrive Charity Fundraising is the latest app to compile an extensive list of charities that anyone can donate to, and you can do this directly through the app. While it's probably a good idea to vet these charities yourself, if you're looking for a simple way to donate to your favorite causes, there's no denying that the DonorDrive Charity Fundraising app makes this incredibly simple.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

OneHz

OneHz is a curated podcast app. It offers a function called Radio Now, which is basically a podcast for the day, offered as a "spontaneous" experience. You can also hunt down the podcasts you enjoy or simply import a list of favorites from supported apps. Ideally, you'll choose from an assortment of shows in a curated list that's personalized to your tastes. So much like a news app that contains curated content that fits your preferences, this is a podcast app that offers something very similar.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

HalloApp

HalloApp is a private social network for close friends and family. The app does not store any personal data, and since you get to choose who can join, you won't have to worry about anyone challenging your worldview. In essence, you can create your own social media bubble through this app, which is excellent for people looking to share stories, pics, and videos with their friends and loved ones without having to worry about the trolls public apps bring. Of course, you'll have to convince your close circle to use this app to make it all worthwhile, so good luck because that's the tricky part.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Zenkit Projects

Zenkit Projects is a productivity app for creating, managing, and storing all of your projects in one place. Sadly this is an app that requires a subscription, $8 a month per user. What's even more unusual is that the app contains in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item, which seems like a bit much for a simple project planning app that already requires a subscription. So if the monthly sub doesn't bother you, perhaps the lofty IAPs will? Still, if you're looking for a reliable project management app, Zenkit Projects is indeed full-featured, but it will cost you.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $10.99 - $99.99

Magnolia

Magnolia is your one-stop-shop for all things related to the TV channel and brand. You can watch free Magnolia content, purchase Magnolia merch, and even plan a trip to Waco, TX, to visit the home base. Basically, if you're into everything to do with Chip and Joanna Gaines, this is the app for you. Just keep in mind this release is based on the Discovery + app, but if you enjoy Discovery's app, then you'll probably dig this.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $6.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Dell Mobile Connect

Dell Mobile Connect is an app that allows Dell users to connect their phones to their PC for easy control on said PC. You can answer calls, view and reply to text messages, plus you'll receive all of your notifications. It's a typical app for connecting phones to the PC, and Dell has even released an exact copy of this app for its Alienware users. I suppose why create one app when you can shove two onto the Play Store for no particular reason other than branding. So if you're looking for the Alienware version, you can find it here.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

