Here's a nice (if not overdue) quality-of-life update if you're head-first into Google Sheets: you'll be able to commit actions on multiple tabs of a spreadsheet.

These actions includes transport, copying, duplicating, deleting, coloring, and hiding. You'll need to press Shift, then select each tab — not exactly what you expect if you're used to Ctrl for selecting individual items and Shift for contiguous bulk select.

Workspace and G Suite customers in the Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Frontline, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Nonprofits, Cloud Identity Free, and Cloud Identity Premium tiers will receive this feature within the next 15 days. If you're part of the wider user base, you may need to wait a bit longer.