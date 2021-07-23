When it comes to ANC headphones, Sony's WH-1000XM3 are considered one of the best models in the category. They're not the newest one, though, as they were released back in 2019. However, they still offer great audio quality and noise cancelation, and, most importantly, they're down to just $170, which is almost half their original price.

Although they've been replaced by a newer model, the XM3 offer excellent comfort, sound quality, ANC, and battery life. In our review, we appreciated their build quality, impressive sound, noise cancellation performance, and their 30-hour playback time. Also, despite being released in 2019, the headphones charge over USB-C, meaning you'll be able to use your phone's charger to fill them up.

Only the black model is available, but you shouldn't wait too long before getting a pair, as these are probably some of the last units available.