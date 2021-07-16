Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to ​limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.

July 23

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Animation, Fantasy, Family, Action, Adventure, TV Movie | Streaming: July 21 | IMDb

Starring: Nick Offerman, Tatiana Maslany, Emile Hirsch

Synopsis: The heroes from the Trollhunters series team-up on an epic adventure to fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Comedy | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb

Starring: Vahe Sevani, Bjorn Yearwood, Jenna Aitken, Joey De Marco, Jeremy Dozier, Kristopher Maz, Lisa Stiles

Synopsis: Best friends Kelvin (Vahe Sevani, 2 Guys and a Girl) and Cheddar (Bjorn Yearwood, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters), invariably avoiding the constant threat of wedgies, will do anything to stop being losers and start being the cool kids in school. Permanently placed in the friend zone by ladies, bullied on a daily basis by the jocks and dying to be noticed by anyone, they have one final chance: to win the ultra-cutthroat International Tournament of Rock Paper Scissors!

Cody's Review: It's childish, it's stupid, and you'll feel a little worse for watching it, but you'll laugh along the way. Rock Paper Scissors is packed with unapologetic junior high humor, complete with stupid antics, low effort plots, and plenty of dick jokes. Imagine crossing American Pie (albeit even more juvenile) with a stereotypical 80s camp movie, and set it all in the raucous world of competitive Paper Rock Scissors tournaments. If you're expecting something great here, stop it! This movie is dumb... and that's what makes it enjoyable, assuming you can turn off your brain for 90 minutes to enjoy it. The story and characters aren't deep, and there are plenty of lines that will leave you groaning, and the story doesn't ask you to care. As for the technical stuff, it's not hard to spot that this was shot on a fairly tight budget by some relatively inexperienced filmmakers. Some scenes have so-so lighting and poor color grades, there are occasional audio mistakes, the cast list doesn't have any notable names, and none of it looks terribly polished. But who cares... none of these are big problems, and this isn't the type of movie that should be judged harshly. Verdict: If you want a low-brow movie that makes no effort to be politically correct, Rock Paper Scissors is a good watch, and I assume a decent companion to the right supplements. But if you're at all on the fence, this one probably isn't for you.

How It Ends

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb

Starring: Zoe Lister-Jones, Cailee Spaeny, Whitney Cummings, Tawny Newsome, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Marshall-Green, Nick Kroll, Bobby Lee, Fred Armisen

Synopsis: On the last day on Earth, one woman goes on a journey through LA to make it to her last party before the world ends, running into an eclectic cast of characters along the way.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Action, Comedy, Thriller | Streaming: July 22 | Theaters: June 16 (limited availability on June 11 and 12) | IMDb

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Blake Ritson, Gabriella Wright

Synopsis: The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid. As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman.

Here Today

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Stone, Penn Badgley, Kevin Kline, Laura Benanti, Barry Levinson, Louisa Krause, Anna Deavere Smith

Synopsis: Veteran comedy writer Charlie Berns, who is slowly but surely losing his grip on reality, befriends a talented young New York street singer Emma Payge. Together, they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.

Domino: Battle Of The Bones

Comedy | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: David Arquette, Snoop Dogg, Tom Lister Jr., Tasie Lawrence, Lou Beatty Jr.

Synopsis: Domino: Battle of the Bones is a feel-good comedy about an elderly black man who teams up with his awkward, white step-grandson to defeat his rival in a domino tournament.

Jolt

Action | Streaming: July 23 (Amazon Prime Video) | IMDb

Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Stanley Tucci, Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, Anton Kottas, Nathan Cooper, David Bradley, Susan Sarandon

Synopsis: Lindy, an acid-tongued woman with rage issues. Lindy controls her temper by shocking herself with an electrode vest. One day she makes a connection with Justin, which gives her a glimmer of hope for a shock-free future but when he’s murdered, she launches herself on a revenge-fueled rampage in pursuit of his killer.

Stars Kate Beckingsale.

Midnight in the Switchgrass

Crime, Thriller, Action | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas, Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Caitlin Carmichael, Sistine Stallone

Synopsis: Bruce Willis (DIE HARD franchise) and Megan Fox (TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN) lead a powerful cast including Emile Hirsch (ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD), Lukas Haas (INCEPTION), and Colson Baker (BIRD BOX) in this gritty and intense crime-thriller. While in Florida on another case, FBI agents Helter (Willis) and Lombardo (Fox) cross paths with state cop Crawford (Hirsch), who’s investigating a string of female murders that appear to be related. Lombardo and Crawford team up for an undercover sting, but it goes horribly wrong, plunging Lombardo into grave danger and pitting Crawford against a serial killer in a twisted game of cat and mouse.

Zola

Drama, Comedy, Crime | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: June 30 | IMDb

Starring: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Colman Domingo, Nicholas Braun, Ari'el Stachel, Jason Mitchell, Ts Madison, Megan Hayes, Tony Demil

Synopsis: A waitress agrees to accompany an exotic dancer, her put-upon boyfriend, and her mysterious and domineering roommate on a road trip to Florida to seek their fortune at a high-end strip club.

The Last Letter from Your Lover

Romance, Drama | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn, Nabhaan Rizwan, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Appleton, Ben Cross, Christian Brassington

Synopsis: A young journalist in London becomes obsessed with a series of letters she discovers that recounts an intense star-crossed love affair from the 1960s.

A Dim Valley

Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | IMDb

Starring: Zach Weintraub, Whitmer Thomas, Robert Longstreet, Rachel McKeon, Rosalie Lowe, Feathers Wise

Synopsis: A curmudgeonly biologist and his stoner graduate students encounter a group of mysterious backpackers who disrupt their lives in surprising ways.

Downeast

Drama | Streaming: July 13 | IMDb

Starring: Greg Finley, Dylan Silver, Judson Mills

Synopsis: A story of love, loss, and redemption - Downeast dives into the often ignored seedy underbelly of Maine. The film combines crime, revenge, and the hope for a new life.

Settlers

Science Fiction, Thriller | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Nell Tiger Free, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Jonny Lee Miller, Brooklynn Prince, Natalie Walsh

Synopsis: Remmy and her parents, refugees from Earth, have found peace on the Martian outskirts until strangers appear in the hills beyond their farm. Told as a triptych, the film follows Remmy as she struggles to survive in an uneasy landscape.

Playing with Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story

Documentary | Streaming: July 23 (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Valerie Taylor

Synopsis: Pioneering scuba diver Valerie Taylor, who has dedicated her life to exposing the myth surrounding our fear of sharks.

The Forever Purge

Horror, Action, Thriller | Streaming: July 19 | Theaters: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Josh Lucas, Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Will Patton, Leven Rambin, Cassidy Freeman, Susie Abromeit, Anthony Molinari, Sammi Rotibi

Synopsis: All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end.

Blood Red Sky

Horror, Thriller, Action | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Graham McTavish, Dominic Purcell, Peri Baumeister, Roland Møller, Alexander Scheer, Chidi Ajufo, Jim High, Leonie Brill, Gordon Brown, Kais Setti, Roy McCrerey, Kai Ivo Baulitz, Peter Thorwarth, Stefan Holtz, Peter Thorwarth, Christian Becker, Benjamin Munz, Dascha Dauenhauer, Uwe Stanik

Synopsis: When a group of terrorists hijacks an overnight transatlantic flight, a mysteriously ill woman must unleash a monstrous secret to protect her young son.

32 Malasaña Street

Horror | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb

Starring: Iván Marcos, Bea Segura, Begona Vargas, Javier Botet, Iván Renedo, Sergio Castellanos, María Ballesteros, José Luis de Madariaga, Concha Velasco

Synopsis: Rotten Tomatoes, home of the Tomatometer, is the most trusted measurement of quality for Movies & TV. The definitive site for Reviews, Trailers, Showtimes, and Tickets

July 16

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Animation, Comedy, Family, Science Fiction | Streaming: July 16 (HBO Max) | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Eric Bauza, Zendaya, Bob Bergen, Gerald 'Slink' Johnson

Synopsis: When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court. It's Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life.

How to Deter a Robber

Comedy, Crime | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Vanessa Marano, Leah Lewis, Chris Mulkey, Gabrielle Carteris, Abbie Cobb, Sonny Valicenti, Benjamin Papac, Jonah Ray, Nikki Crawford

Synopsis: In a desolate town in Northern Wisconsin, a stubborn young woman and her naïve boyfriend face off against a pair of amateur burglars. Hilarity ensues. One person dies.

Die in a Gunfight

Romance, Action | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Diego Boneta, Alexandra Daddario, Travis Fimmel, Justin Chatwin, Wade Allain-Marcus, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Nicola Correia Damude, John Ralston, Michelle Nolden

Synopsis: In New York City, a young guy falls for the daughter of his father's nemesis.

Gunpowder Milkshake

Action, Thriller, Adventure | Streaming: July 14 | IMDb

Starring: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Paul Giamatti, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, Freya Allan, Chloe Coleman, Ralph Ineson

Synopsis: After being abandoned by her mother, Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother's footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm or protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl.

Out of Death

Crime, Thriller | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Jaime King, Bruce Willis, Lala Kent, Tyler Jon Olson, Kelly Greyson, Michael Sirow, Megan Leonard, Kayla Eva, Oliver Trevena

Synopsis: A woman hiking through a forest witnesses four men committing a crime and attempts to escape, teaming up with a forest ranger along the way.

Sublet

Comedy, Drama, Romance, LGBTQ | Streaming: July 9 | Theaters: June 11 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: John Benjamin Hickey, Niv Nissim, Lihi Kornowski, Miki Kam, Omri Loukas, Tamir Ginsburg

Synopsis: A New York Times writer visits Tel Aviv after suffering a tragedy. The city's energy and his relationship with a younger man he meets there bring him back to life.

Crashing Through the Snow

TV Movie, Comedy, Family, Romance | Streaming: July 10 | IMDb

Starring: Amy Acker, Warren Christie, Summer H. Howell, Erik Athavale, Kristian Bruun, Andrea del Campo, Brooke Nevin

Synopsis: Maggie and Sam are crashing Christmas. When he proposes they team up against his sister's perfect Christmas, neither of them are prepared for the blended family challenges that lie ahead.

Gunda

Documentary | Streaming: July 16 | Theaters: December 11 (limited), April 16 (wide?) | IMDb

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Victor Kossakovsky

Synopsis: GUNDA chronicles the unfiltered lives of a mother pig, a flock of chickens, and a herd of cows with masterful intimacy. Using stark, transcendent black and white cinematography and the farm's ambient soundtrack, Master director Victor Kossakowsky invites the audience to slow down and experience life as his subjects do, taking in their world with a magical patience and an other worldly perspective. GUNDA asks us to meditate on the mystery of animal consciousness, and reckon with the role humanity plays in it. Executive produced by Joaquin Phoenix.

The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52

Documentary | Streaming: July 16 | Theaters: July 9 | IMDb

Starring: Joshua Zeman

Synopsis: THE LONELIEST WHALE: THE SEARCH FOR 52 is a cinematic quest to find the “52 Hertz Whale,” which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude calling out at a frequency that is different from any other whale. As the film embarks on this engrossing journey, audiences will explore what this whale’s lonely plight can teach us — not just about our changing relationship to the oceans, but to each other.

Great White

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Katrina Bowden, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Aaron Jakubenko, Kimie Tsukakoshi, Tatjana Marjanovic, Jason Wilder, Tim Kano

Synopsis: A tourist trip quickly turns into a living nightmare when five passengers on a seaplane become stranded miles away from shore. What follows is a desperate bid for survival as the group tries to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by the man-eating sharks lurking just beneath the surface.

A Quiet Place Part II

Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi | Streaming: July 16 | Theaters: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy

Synopsis: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Fear Street Part Three: 1666

Horror | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Jeremy Ford, Gillian Jacobs, Emily Rudd

Synopsis: In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it's up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town's curse, before it's too late.

The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home

Documentary, Horror | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Kendall Whelpton, Vera Whelpton, Brian Murray, Cory Heinzen, Richel Stratton, Jennifer Heinzen, John Huntington

Synopsis: The world-famous house that inspired the Conjuring film has recently been sold and is now open to paranormal investigations. With special access, a small group of filmmakers and paranormal investigators are allowed to move into the famously haunted home for two weeks in hopes of capturing evidence. During this time the group will be experiencing, investigating, and documenting every moment. Will they be able to make it through their stay? Do malevolent spirits still haunt this home, or is it something more sinister?

July 9

Black Widow

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Streaming: July 9 (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour

Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family | Streaming: July 9 | Theaters: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, James McGrath

Synopsis: The Templeton brothers — Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted — have become adults and drifted away from each other. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.

The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2

Action, Comedy, Horror | Streaming: July 9 | Theaters: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Mike Epps, Zulay Henao, Bresha Webb, Tyrin Turner, Andrew Bachelor, Deon Taylor, Corey Harrell, Katt Williams

Synopsis: From Beverly Hills to the Chicago 'burbs, mayhem and hilarity seem to follow The Blacks wherever they go. After surviving a night of terror on the West Coast, (not-so) best-selling author Carl Black (Mike Epps) moves his family back to his childhood home in the Windy City where he hopes to find the peace and quiet he needs to write his new book. But when an eccentric neighbor (Katt Williams) moves in next door, Carl becomes convinced that the man is a vampire trying to take his family, and must team up with his oddball neighbors to save his career and their lives!

How I Became a Superhero

Fantasy, Mystery, Action, Thriller, Adventure | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb

Starring: Pio Marmaï, Leïla Bekhti, Vimala Pons

Synopsis: Paris 2020, super­heroes are perfectly assimilated with­in soci­ety and want to be famous at all costs. A drug that gives superpow­ers to mere mor­tals is spread­ing all over town. Lieu­tenants More­au and Schaltz­mann are investigating the case with the sup­port of two ex-super­heroes, Monte Car­lo and Cal­lista. They’ll do what­ev­er it takes to dis­man­tle the traf­fic. But More­au’s past resur­faces and the inves­ti­ga­tion becomes more com­pli­cat­ed...

Running Against the Wind

Drama | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb

Starring: Mikias Wolde, Ashenafi Nigusu, Joseph Reta Belay, Samrawit Desalegn, Genene Alemu, Yemariam Melkamu

Synopsis: The film follows the fate of two boys, one of whom hopes to become an Olympic runner and the other a photographer.

The One And Only Dick Gregory

Documentary | Streaming: July 4 @ 9pm ET/PT (Showtime) | IMDb

Starring: Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Lena Waithe, Harry Belafonte, Dave Chappelle, Dick Gregory

Synopsis: This revealing portrait of comedian/activist Dick Gregory documents his many personal reinventions throughout the decades, from celebrity to civil rights hero and beyond, while hearing from the incredible entertainers who have been inspired by his blueprint.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978

Horror | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb

Starring: Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, Chiara Aurelia, Gillian Jacobs, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Drew Scheid, Kiana Madeira

Synopsis: In 1978, two rival groups at Camp Nightwing must band together to solve a terrifying mystery when horrors from their towns' history come alive.

Meander

Drama, Horror, Science Fiction | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb

Starring: Gaia Weiss, Peter Franzén, Romane Libert, Frédéric Franchitti, Corneliu Dragomirescu, Eva Niewdanski

Synopsis: After getting a car ride from an unknown man, Lisa wakes up in a tube. On her arm is strapped a bracelet with a countdown. She quickly understands that every 8 minutes, fire burns an occupied section. She has no choice but to crawl into safe sections to survive. To know why she’s there and how to get out, Lisa will have to face the memories of her dead daughter…

A Nightmare Wakes

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 6 | IMDb

Starring: Alix Wilton Regan, Giullian Gioiello, Claire Glassford, Philippe Bowgen, Lee Garrett

Synopsis: A NIGHTMARE WAKES is based on the timeless novel and the birth of one of cinema’s most iconic monsters. While composing her famous novel “Frankenstein,” Mary Shelley descends into an opium-fueled fever dream and carries on a torrid love affair at a remote lake house. As she writes, the characters of her novel come to life and begin to plague her relationship, forcing everyone—including herself—to question her sanity.

Son

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 8 | IMDb

Starring: Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, Luke David Blumm

Synopsis: After a mysterious group breaks into Laura’s home and attempts to abduct her eight-year-old son, David, the two of them flee town in search of safety. But soon after the failed kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from increasing psychosis and convulsions. Following her maternal instincts, Laura commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive, but soon she must decide how far she is willing to go to save her son.

July 2

The Tomorrow War

Action, Science Fiction | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Theo Von, Jasmine Mathews, Seychelle Gabriel, Alan Trong

Synopsis: An ordinary man is recruited by time travellers from 30 years in the future to fight in a war against deadly aliens.

Werewolves Within

Comedy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: July 2 | Theaters: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtain, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Glenn Fleshler

Synopsis: After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson) and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

Long Story Short

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: July 2 | Theaters: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Rafe Spall, Zahra Newman, Ronny Chieng, Dena Kaplan, Noni Hazlehurst

Synopsis: Serial procrastinator Teddy (Rafe Spall) wakes up the morning after his wedding to discover that every few minutes he's jumping forward to the next year of his life. Watching his future flash before his eyes, Teddy must make every second count if he is to win back the woman he loves in this feel good comedy about second chances.

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: June 29 | IMDb

Starring: Bailee Madison, Michael Evans Behling, April Telek, Lillian Doucet-Roche, Richard Harmon

Synopsis: Finley Tremaine, a small-town farm girl, longs to spread her wings and soar as an aspiring performer. When a Hollywood film crew arrives in her sleepy town, she is determined to land a role in the production and capture the attention of handsome lead actor Jackson Stone. Unfortunately, a botched audition forces her to change course. Now, disguised as cowboy “Huck,” Finley finally gets her big break. But can she keep the charade a secret from everyone, including her evil stepmother and devious step-siblings?

Comedy, Crime, Mystery | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Tyson Brown, Shelby Duclos, Jesse Janzen, Nicole Berry, Ryan Quinn Adams, Brandon Kraus, Angela Barber, Dave Reimer, Samuel Ademola

Synopsis: After being conned into buying a shady '65 Chrysler, Mike's first date plans with girl-next-door Kelsey implode as he finds himself targeted by criminals, cops, and a crazy cat lady.

Let Us In

Family, Science Fiction, Thriller | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Makenzie Moss, Sadie Stanley, Mackenzie Ziegler, Siena Agudong, O’Neill Monahan, Tobin Bell

Synopsis: A spirited twelve-year-old girl and her best friend look to uncover the sudden disappearances of several missing teens in their small town. Realizing there might be something deeper happening, Emily and Christopher might be up against forces they can't even imagine. Based on the urban legend “The Black Eyed Kids.”

Felix and the Treasure of Morgäa

Family, Adventure, Animation | Streaming: June 25 (late or limited availability?) | IMDb

Starring: Karine Vanasse, Gabriel Lessard, Guy Nadon, Marc Labrèche, Antoine Durand, Tristan Harvey, Éveline Gélinas, Catherine Proulx-Lemay, Frédéric Desager

Synopsis: Taking advantage of his mother's absence as she departs on a cruise ship for some rest and relaxation, 12-year-old Félix sets out to find his father, a fisherman who disappeared at sea two years earlier.

Limbo

Drama | Streaming: April 30 | IMDb

Starring: Amir El-Masry, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Vikash Bhai, Ola Orebiyi, Kwabena Ansah

Synopsis: Omar is a promising young musician. Separated from his Syrian family, he is stuck on a remote Scottish island awaiting the fate of his asylum request.

America: The Motion Picture

Action, Comedy, History, Animation, Fantasy | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Bobby Moynihan, Judy Greer, Will Forte, Raoul Max Trujillo, Killer Mike, Simon Pegg

Synopsis: A chainsaw-wielding George Washington teams with beer-loving bro Sam Adams to take down the Brits in a tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution.

Audible

Documentary | Streaming: July 1 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Amaree McKenstry-Hall

Synopsis: Football player Amaree McKenstry-Hall and his Maryland School for the Deaf teammates attempt to defend their winning streak while coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend.

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Documentary, Music | Streaming: July 2 (Hulu) | IMDb

Starring: Stevie Wonder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jesse Jackson, Chris Rock, Tony Lawrence, Nina Simone, B.B. King, Abbey Lincoln, Mavis Staples

Synopsis: During the same summer as Woodstock, over 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting Black pride and unity. The footage from the festival sat in a basement, unseen for over 50 years, keeping this incredible event in America's history lost—until now.

The Phantom

Documentary | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring:

Synopsis: Carlos DeLuna was arrested in 1993 aged 21 for the murder of Wanda Lopez, and protested his innocence until his execution, declaring that it was another Carlos who committed the crime.

The God Committee

Thriller, Drama | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Janeane Garofalo, Dan Hedaya, Colman Domingo

Synopsis: Medicine, money and morality clash when a hospital's Heart Transplant Selection Committee has only minutes to decide which of three patients on the transplant list will receive a heart that has suddenly become available.

No Sudden Move

Crime, Drama, Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: July 1 | IMDb

Starring: Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Amy Seimetz, Julia Fox

Synopsis: A group of criminals are brought together under mysterious circumstances and have to work together to uncover what's really going on when their simple job goes completely sideways.

Fear Street Part One: 1994

Horror, Mystery | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Jeremy Ford, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Gillian Jacobs

Synopsis: In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events which have haunted their town for generations ​are all connected — and that they may be the next targets.

Till Death

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Megan Fox, Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen, Callan Mulvey, Jack Roth

Synopsis: After a romantic evening at their secluded lake house, a woman wakes up handcuffed to her dead husband. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must fight off hired killers to escape her late spouse's twisted plan.

Separation

Horror | Streaming: July 2 | Theaters: April 30 | IMDb

Starring: William Brent Bell, Violet McGraw, Jesse Korman, Rupert Friend, Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Brian Cox, William Brent

Synopsis: 8-year-old Jenny (Violet McGraw) is constantly caught in the middle of the feuding between her lawyer mother Maggie (Mamie Gummer) and artist father Jeff (Rupert Friend). She leads a lonely but imaginative life, surrounded by puppets called “Grisly Kin”, which are based on the works of her father. When Maggie is tragically killed in a hit-and-run, Jeff and Jenny try to piece together a new life. But when Maggie’s father (Brian Cox) sues for custody, and babysitter Samantha (Madeline Brewer) tries to be the new woman of the house, life in their Brooklyn townhome takes a dark turn. The puppets and frightening characters come to life and Jenny is the only person who can see them. When the motives of the ghoulish creatures become clear, the lives of everyone are put very much in jeopardy.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

The Comeback Trail

Action, Comedy, Crime | Streaming: July 23 (delayed again?) | Theaters: Nov 13 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Zach Braff, Emile Hirsch, Kate Katzman, Patrick Muldoon, Malcolm Barrett, Eddie Griffin

Synopsis: Two movie producers who owe money to the mob set up their aging movie star for an insurance scam to try and save themselves. But they wind up getting more than they ever imagined.

The Ogglies: Welcome To Smelliville

Animation, Drama, Adventure, Family | Streaming: July 23 (delayed?) | IMDb

Starring: Sema'j Alexander Cunningham, Kya Stein, Ben Young, Lily Held, Tony Clark, Susan Tackenberg, Geraldine Blecker, Tom Zahner, Andrea Dewell

Synopsis: The Oggly family arrive at the municipal rubbish dump of Smelliville and must look for a new home, but they never feel really welcome anywhere. They stink and are for most humans just a tad too oggly. When Firebottom, the family dragon, crash-lands on the run-down rubbish tip of the small town of Smelliville, the Ogglies at once feel at home. And it's here they want to stay.

Resort to Love

Romance, Comedy | Streaming: July 29 | IMDb

Starring: Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah, Sinqua Walls, Steven K. Tsuchida, Tabi McCartney, Dana Schmalenberg, Alicia Keys, Maggie Malina, Jeremy Kipp Walker

Synopsis: A romantic comedy about aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé's wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharoah), despite his brother Caleb's (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love. In this warm and funny romantic story that explores the bonds of love and family, the question soon becomes will Erica sing at Beverly's wedding -- or her own?

Jungle Cruise

Action, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: July 30 (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez

Synopsis: Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal -- a discovery that will change the future of medicine.

Stillwater

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin, Lilou Siauvaud, Deanna Dunagan, Idir Azougli, Anne Le Ny, Moussa Maaskri, Isabelle Tanakil, Naidra Ayadi, April Warren, Tom McCarthy, Tom McCarthy, Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, Steve Golin, Tom McCarthy, Jonathan King, Liza Chasin, Jeff Skoll, David Linde, Robert Kessel, Thomas Bidegain, Tom McArdle, Philip Messina, Gilles Graziano

Synopsis: Unemployed roughneck Bill Baker (Academy Award® winner Matt Damon) travels from Oklahoma to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter Allison (Academy Award® nominee Abigail Breslin). Imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit. Allison seizes on a new tip that could exonerate her and presses Bill to engage her legal team But Bill eager to prove his worth and regain his daughters trust, takes matters into his own hands. He is quickly stymied by language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system until he meets French actress Virginie (Camille Cottin), mother to eight-year-old Maya (Lilou Siauvaud). Together, these unlikely allies embark on a journey of discovery, truth, love and liberation.

The Green Knight

Fantasy, Adventure, Drama | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, David Lowery, David Lowery, Tim Headington, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston, Theresa Steele Page, Jason Cloth, Aaron L. Gilbert, Macdara Kelleher, Ashley Levinson, Andrew Droz Palermo, David Lowery, Daniel Hart, Jade Healy, Louise Kiely

Synopsis: An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

The Exchange

Comedy | Streaming: July 30 | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Ed Oxenbould, Avan Jogia, Justin Hartley, Jennifer Irwin, Paul Braunstein, Jayli Wolf

Synopsis: A socially awkward but highly enterprising teenager decides to acquire a 'mail order best friend'; a sophisticated exchange student from France. Instead, he ends up importing his personal nightmare, a cologne-soaked, chain-smoking, sex-obsessed youth who quickly becomes the hero of his new community.

Ride the Eagle

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: July 30 | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, D'Arcy Carden, J.K. Simmons, Luis Fernandez-Gil, Cleo King, Eric Edelstein, Billy Bungeroth

Synopsis: When Leif’s estranged mother, Honey dies she leaves him a ‘conditional inheritance’. He has to complete her elaborate to-do list before he gets her cabin in Yosemite. Leif steps into Honey’s wild world as the mother he never really knew tries to make amends from beyond the grave.

Lorelei

Drama | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Jena Malone, Pablo Schreiber, Gretchen Corbett

Synopsis: A working-class fable about a biker, a mermaid and three shades of blue.

The Exchange

Comedy | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Ed Oxenbould, Avan Jogia, Justin Hartley

Synopsis: A socially awkward but highly enterprising teenager decides to acquire a

Nine Days

Drama, Fantasy | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgård, Benedict Wong, Tony Hale, David Rysdahl, Geraldine Hughes, Arianna Ortiz, Perry Smith

Synopsis: A reclusive man conducts a series of interviews with human souls for a chance to be born.

Enemies of the State

Documentary | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Joel Widman, Stuart Anderson, Nemo Baletic, Angela Barbosa, Steven Bennett, Annie Bio, Martin Bliss, Christopher M. Clark, James Donahower, Sonia Kennebeck, Ines Hofmann Kanna, Sonia Kennebeck, Errol Morris, Maxine Goedicke

Synopsis: An average American family becomes entangled in a bizarre web of espionage and corporate secrets when the U.S. government targets the family's hacker son.

Lucky

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: August 3 | IMDb

Starring: Brea Grant, Dhruv Uday Singh, Kausar Mohammed, Hunter C. Smith, Kristina Klebe

Synopsis: life takes a sudden turn for May (Grant), a popular self-help book author, when she finds herself the target of a mysterious man with murderous intentions. Every night without fail, he comes after her, and every day the people around her barely seem to notice. With no one to turn to, May is pushed to her limits and must take matters into her own hands to survive and to regain control of her life.

On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky

Documentary | Streaming: August 3 | IMDb

Starring: Shannon LeGro, Seth Breedlove, Seth Breedlove

Synopsis: On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky traces decades of reports of mysterious objects, creatures and enigmatic beings seemingly not of this earth. Tracking reports around the state of West Virginia, the film retraces steps taken in previous Small Town Monsters productions while digging deeper into the mysteries around us.

Val

Documentary | Streaming: August 6 (Amazon Prime Video)

Starring: Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer, Kevin Bacon, Sean Penn, Marlon Brando, David Thewlis, Kurt Russell, Tom Cruise

Synopsis: For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

Horror, Thriller | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel, Carlito Olivero, Jay Erving, Avianah Abrahams, James Frain

Synopsis: Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive as they discover all the games that they've played before.

Pig

Drama, Thriller | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Gretchen Corbett, Dalene Young, Darius Pierce, Elijah Ungvary, Brian Sutherland

Synopsis: A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Documentary | Streaming: Probably future HBO Max exclusive? | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Anthony Bourdain

Synopsis: An intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. This unflinching look at Anthony Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.

Once I Was Engaged

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: July 21 | IMDb

Starring: Bart Johnson, Clare Niederpruem, Paris Warner, Lisa Valentine Clark, Tanner Gillman

Synopsis: When Bree Carrington gets engaged while at BYU Hawaii, her loving but over-the-top mom goes all out to create the wedding of the century. But both mother and daughter must overcome the pressure of perfection when this happily ever af

Old

Thriller, Mystery | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen, Aaron Pierre, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung

Synopsis: A family on a tropical holiday discovers that the secluded beach where they are staying is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Action, Adventure | Streaming: September 6 (Paramount+) | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, Iko Uwais, Steven Allerick, Peter Mensah

Synopsis: After saving the life of their heir apparent, tenacious loner Snake Eyes is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage where he is taught the ways of the ninja warrior. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Joe Bell

Drama | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Reid Miller, Connie Britton, Maxwell Jenkins

Synopsis: The true story of a small town, working class father who embarks on a solo walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

Ailey

Documentary | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Robert Battle, Rennie Harris, Darrin Ross, Don Martin, Mary Barnett, Linda Kent, George Faison, Judith Jamison, William Hammond

Synopsis: Alvin Ailey was a visionary artist who found salvation through dance. Told in his own words and through the creation of a dance inspired by his life, this immersive portrait follows a man who, when confronted by a world that refused to embrace him, determined to build one that would.

We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro