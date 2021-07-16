This story was originally published and last updated .
Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.
July 23
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Animation, Fantasy, Family, Action, Adventure, TV Movie | Streaming: July 21 | IMDb
Starring: Nick Offerman, Tatiana Maslany, Emile Hirsch
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Comedy | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb
Starring: Vahe Sevani, Bjorn Yearwood, Jenna Aitken, Joey De Marco, Jeremy Dozier, Kristopher Maz, Lisa Stiles
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
How It Ends
Comedy, Drama | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb
Starring: Zoe Lister-Jones, Cailee Spaeny, Whitney Cummings, Tawny Newsome, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Marshall-Green, Nick Kroll, Bobby Lee, Fred Armisen
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Action, Comedy, Thriller | Streaming: July 22 | Theaters: June 16 (limited availability on June 11 and 12) | IMDb
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Blake Ritson, Gabriella Wright
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Here Today
Comedy, Drama | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: May 7 | IMDb
Starring: Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Stone, Penn Badgley, Kevin Kline, Laura Benanti, Barry Levinson, Louisa Krause, Anna Deavere Smith
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Domino: Battle Of The Bones
Comedy | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: June 11 | IMDb
Starring: David Arquette, Snoop Dogg, Tom Lister Jr., Tasie Lawrence, Lou Beatty Jr.
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Jolt
Action | Streaming: July 23 (Amazon Prime Video) | IMDb
Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Stanley Tucci, Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, Anton Kottas, Nathan Cooper, David Bradley, Susan Sarandon
Stars Kate Beckingsale.
Midnight in the Switchgrass
Crime, Thriller, Action | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas, Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Caitlin Carmichael, Sistine Stallone
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Zola
Drama, Comedy, Crime | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: June 30 | IMDb
Starring: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Colman Domingo, Nicholas Braun, Ari'el Stachel, Jason Mitchell, Ts Madison, Megan Hayes, Tony Demil
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
The Last Letter from Your Lover
Romance, Drama | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn, Nabhaan Rizwan, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Appleton, Ben Cross, Christian Brassington
A Dim Valley
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | IMDb
Starring: Zach Weintraub, Whitmer Thomas, Robert Longstreet, Rachel McKeon, Rosalie Lowe, Feathers Wise
Downeast
Drama | Streaming: July 13 | IMDb
Starring: Greg Finley, Dylan Silver, Judson Mills
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Settlers
Science Fiction, Thriller | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Nell Tiger Free, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Jonny Lee Miller, Brooklynn Prince, Natalie Walsh
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | YouTube
Playing with Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story
Documentary | Streaming: July 23 (Disney+) | IMDb
Starring: Valerie Taylor
The Forever Purge
Horror, Action, Thriller | Streaming: July 19 | Theaters: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Josh Lucas, Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Will Patton, Leven Rambin, Cassidy Freeman, Susie Abromeit, Anthony Molinari, Sammi Rotibi
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Blood Red Sky
Horror, Thriller, Action | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Graham McTavish, Dominic Purcell, Peri Baumeister, Roland Møller, Alexander Scheer, Chidi Ajufo, Jim High, Leonie Brill, Gordon Brown, Kais Setti, Roy McCrerey, Kai Ivo Baulitz, Peter Thorwarth, Stefan Holtz, Peter Thorwarth, Christian Becker, Benjamin Munz, Dascha Dauenhauer, Uwe Stanik
32 Malasaña Street
Horror | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb
Starring: Iván Marcos, Bea Segura, Begona Vargas, Javier Botet, Iván Renedo, Sergio Castellanos, María Ballesteros, José Luis de Madariaga, Concha Velasco
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
July 16
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Animation, Comedy, Family, Science Fiction | Streaming: July 16 (HBO Max) | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Eric Bauza, Zendaya, Bob Bergen, Gerald 'Slink' Johnson
How to Deter a Robber
Comedy, Crime | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Vanessa Marano, Leah Lewis, Chris Mulkey, Gabrielle Carteris, Abbie Cobb, Sonny Valicenti, Benjamin Papac, Jonah Ray, Nikki Crawford
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Die in a Gunfight
Romance, Action | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Diego Boneta, Alexandra Daddario, Travis Fimmel, Justin Chatwin, Wade Allain-Marcus, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Nicola Correia Damude, John Ralston, Michelle Nolden
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Gunpowder Milkshake
Action, Thriller, Adventure | Streaming: July 14 | IMDb
Starring: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Paul Giamatti, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, Freya Allan, Chloe Coleman, Ralph Ineson
Out of Death
Crime, Thriller | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Jaime King, Bruce Willis, Lala Kent, Tyler Jon Olson, Kelly Greyson, Michael Sirow, Megan Leonard, Kayla Eva, Oliver Trevena
Sublet
Comedy, Drama, Romance, LGBTQ | Streaming: July 9 | Theaters: June 11 (limited) | IMDb
Starring: John Benjamin Hickey, Niv Nissim, Lihi Kornowski, Miki Kam, Omri Loukas, Tamir Ginsburg
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Crashing Through the Snow
TV Movie, Comedy, Family, Romance | Streaming: July 10 | IMDb
Starring: Amy Acker, Warren Christie, Summer H. Howell, Erik Athavale, Kristian Bruun, Andrea del Campo, Brooke Nevin
Gunda
Documentary | Streaming: July 16 | Theaters: December 11 (limited), April 16 (wide?) | IMDb
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Victor Kossakovsky
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52
Documentary | Streaming: July 16 | Theaters: July 9 | IMDb
Starring: Joshua Zeman
Great White
Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Katrina Bowden, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Aaron Jakubenko, Kimie Tsukakoshi, Tatjana Marjanovic, Jason Wilder, Tim Kano
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
A Quiet Place Part II
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi | Streaming: July 16 | Theaters: May 28 | IMDb
Starring: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Fear Street Part Three: 1666
Horror | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Jeremy Ford, Gillian Jacobs, Emily Rudd
The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home
Documentary, Horror | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Kendall Whelpton, Vera Whelpton, Brian Murray, Cory Heinzen, Richel Stratton, Jennifer Heinzen, John Huntington
July 9
Black Widow
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Streaming: July 9 (Disney+) | IMDb
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family | Streaming: July 9 | Theaters: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, James McGrath
The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2
Action, Comedy, Horror | Streaming: July 9 | Theaters: June 11 | IMDb
Starring: Mike Epps, Zulay Henao, Bresha Webb, Tyrin Turner, Andrew Bachelor, Deon Taylor, Corey Harrell, Katt Williams
How I Became a Superhero
Fantasy, Mystery, Action, Thriller, Adventure | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb
Starring: Pio Marmaï, Leïla Bekhti, Vimala Pons
Running Against the Wind
Drama | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb
Starring: Mikias Wolde, Ashenafi Nigusu, Joseph Reta Belay, Samrawit Desalegn, Genene Alemu, Yemariam Melkamu
The One And Only Dick Gregory
Documentary | Streaming: July 4 @ 9pm ET/PT (Showtime) | IMDb
Starring: Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Lena Waithe, Harry Belafonte, Dave Chappelle, Dick Gregory
Fear Street Part Two: 1978
Horror | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb
Starring: Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, Chiara Aurelia, Gillian Jacobs, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Drew Scheid, Kiana Madeira
Meander
Drama, Horror, Science Fiction | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb
Starring: Gaia Weiss, Peter Franzén, Romane Libert, Frédéric Franchitti, Corneliu Dragomirescu, Eva Niewdanski
A Nightmare Wakes
Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 6 | IMDb
Starring: Alix Wilton Regan, Giullian Gioiello, Claire Glassford, Philippe Bowgen, Lee Garrett
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Son
Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 8 | IMDb
Starring: Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, Luke David Blumm
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
July 2
The Tomorrow War
Action, Science Fiction | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Theo Von, Jasmine Mathews, Seychelle Gabriel, Alan Trong
Werewolves Within
Comedy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: July 2 | Theaters: June 25 | IMDb
Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtain, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Glenn Fleshler
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | YouTube
Long Story Short
Comedy, Romance | Streaming: July 2 | Theaters: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Rafe Spall, Zahra Newman, Ronny Chieng, Dena Kaplan, Noni Hazlehurst
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck
Comedy, Romance | Streaming: June 29 | IMDb
Starring: Bailee Madison, Michael Evans Behling, April Telek, Lillian Doucet-Roche, Richard Harmon
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
First Date
Comedy, Crime, Mystery | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Tyson Brown, Shelby Duclos, Jesse Janzen, Nicole Berry, Ryan Quinn Adams, Brandon Kraus, Angela Barber, Dave Reimer, Samuel Ademola
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Let Us In
Family, Science Fiction, Thriller | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Makenzie Moss, Sadie Stanley, Mackenzie Ziegler, Siena Agudong, O’Neill Monahan, Tobin Bell
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Felix and the Treasure of Morgäa
Family, Adventure, Animation | Streaming: June 25 (late or limited availability?) | IMDb
Starring: Karine Vanasse, Gabriel Lessard, Guy Nadon, Marc Labrèche, Antoine Durand, Tristan Harvey, Éveline Gélinas, Catherine Proulx-Lemay, Frédéric Desager
Limbo
Drama | Streaming: April 30 | IMDb
Starring: Amir El-Masry, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Vikash Bhai, Ola Orebiyi, Kwabena Ansah
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
America: The Motion Picture
Action, Comedy, History, Animation, Fantasy | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Bobby Moynihan, Judy Greer, Will Forte, Raoul Max Trujillo, Killer Mike, Simon Pegg
Audible
Documentary | Streaming: July 1 (Netflix) | IMDb
Starring: Amaree McKenstry-Hall
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Documentary, Music | Streaming: July 2 (Hulu) | IMDb
Starring: Stevie Wonder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jesse Jackson, Chris Rock, Tony Lawrence, Nina Simone, B.B. King, Abbey Lincoln, Mavis Staples
The Phantom
Documentary | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb
Starring:
The God Committee
Thriller, Drama | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Janeane Garofalo, Dan Hedaya, Colman Domingo
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
No Sudden Move
Crime, Drama, Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: July 1 | IMDb
Starring: Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Amy Seimetz, Julia Fox
Fear Street Part One: 1994
Horror, Mystery | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Jeremy Ford, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Gillian Jacobs
Till Death
Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Megan Fox, Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen, Callan Mulvey, Jack Roth
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Separation
Horror | Streaming: July 2 | Theaters: April 30 | IMDb
Starring: William Brent Bell, Violet McGraw, Jesse Korman, Rupert Friend, Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Brian Cox, William Brent
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Upcoming
Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.
The Comeback Trail
Action, Comedy, Crime | Streaming: July 23 (delayed again?) | Theaters: Nov 13 (limited) | IMDb
Starring: Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Zach Braff, Emile Hirsch, Kate Katzman, Patrick Muldoon, Malcolm Barrett, Eddie Griffin
The Ogglies: Welcome To Smelliville
Animation, Drama, Adventure, Family | Streaming: July 23 (delayed?) | IMDb
Starring: Sema'j Alexander Cunningham, Kya Stein, Ben Young, Lily Held, Tony Clark, Susan Tackenberg, Geraldine Blecker, Tom Zahner, Andrea Dewell
Resort to Love
Romance, Comedy | Streaming: July 29 | IMDb
Starring: Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah, Sinqua Walls, Steven K. Tsuchida, Tabi McCartney, Dana Schmalenberg, Alicia Keys, Maggie Malina, Jeremy Kipp Walker
Jungle Cruise
Action, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: July 30 (Disney+) | IMDb
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez
Stillwater
Drama, Thriller | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb
Starring: Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin, Lilou Siauvaud, Deanna Dunagan, Idir Azougli, Anne Le Ny, Moussa Maaskri, Isabelle Tanakil, Naidra Ayadi, April Warren, Tom McCarthy, Tom McCarthy, Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, Steve Golin, Tom McCarthy, Jonathan King, Liza Chasin, Jeff Skoll, David Linde, Robert Kessel, Thomas Bidegain, Tom McArdle, Philip Messina, Gilles Graziano
The Green Knight
Fantasy, Adventure, Drama | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb
Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, David Lowery, David Lowery, Tim Headington, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston, Theresa Steele Page, Jason Cloth, Aaron L. Gilbert, Macdara Kelleher, Ashley Levinson, Andrew Droz Palermo, David Lowery, Daniel Hart, Jade Healy, Louise Kiely
The Exchange
Comedy | Streaming: July 30 | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb
Starring: Ed Oxenbould, Avan Jogia, Justin Hartley, Jennifer Irwin, Paul Braunstein, Jayli Wolf
Ride the Eagle
Comedy, Drama | Streaming: July 30 | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb
Starring: Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, D'Arcy Carden, J.K. Simmons, Luis Fernandez-Gil, Cleo King, Eric Edelstein, Billy Bungeroth
Lorelei
Drama | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb
Starring: Jena Malone, Pablo Schreiber, Gretchen Corbett
The Exchange
Comedy | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb
Starring: Ed Oxenbould, Avan Jogia, Justin Hartley
Nine Days
Drama, Fantasy | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb
Starring: Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgård, Benedict Wong, Tony Hale, David Rysdahl, Geraldine Hughes, Arianna Ortiz, Perry Smith
Enemies of the State
Documentary | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb
Starring: Joel Widman, Stuart Anderson, Nemo Baletic, Angela Barbosa, Steven Bennett, Annie Bio, Martin Bliss, Christopher M. Clark, James Donahower, Sonia Kennebeck, Ines Hofmann Kanna, Sonia Kennebeck, Errol Morris, Maxine Goedicke
Lucky
Horror, Thriller | Streaming: August 3 | IMDb
Starring: Brea Grant, Dhruv Uday Singh, Kausar Mohammed, Hunter C. Smith, Kristina Klebe
On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky
Documentary | Streaming: August 3 | IMDb
Starring: Shannon LeGro, Seth Breedlove, Seth Breedlove
Val
Documentary | Streaming: August 6 (Amazon Prime Video)
Starring: Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer, Kevin Bacon, Sean Penn, Marlon Brando, David Thewlis, Kurt Russell, Tom Cruise
Theatrical releases
If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
Horror, Thriller | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel, Carlito Olivero, Jay Erving, Avianah Abrahams, James Frain
Pig
Drama, Thriller | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Gretchen Corbett, Dalene Young, Darius Pierce, Elijah Ungvary, Brian Sutherland
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
Documentary | Streaming: Probably future HBO Max exclusive? | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Anthony Bourdain
Once I Was Engaged
Comedy, Romance | Streaming: July 21 | IMDb
Starring: Bart Johnson, Clare Niederpruem, Paris Warner, Lisa Valentine Clark, Tanner Gillman
Old
Thriller, Mystery | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen, Aaron Pierre, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Action, Adventure | Streaming: September 6 (Paramount+) | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, Iko Uwais, Steven Allerick, Peter Mensah
Joe Bell
Drama | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Reid Miller, Connie Britton, Maxwell Jenkins
Ailey
Documentary | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Robert Battle, Rennie Harris, Darrin Ross, Don Martin, Mary Barnett, Linda Kent, George Faison, Judith Jamison, William Hammond
We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.
Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro
