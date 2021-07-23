Apple's iPhone 12 made waves with the addition of MagSafe, kicking off the beginning of a whole new ecosystem of accessories. While the charging capabilities are proprietary to Apple's own product line, there's still quite a bit that can be done with the magnetic mounting system. If you happen to be walking around with a Samsung Galaxy S21 while also eyeing one of the new MagSafe mounts for your car or desk (or a tripod), Moment has a case that will bring the two together — and it happens to be on sale for the next week.

The cases are made primarily from Bio-TPU material that degrades quickly if it's properly composted; and like most of Moment's cases, these are equipped with mounts for the company's lens system. Both the S21 5G and S21+ 5G will work properly with all of the current generation of (M-series) lenses. However, it's worth nothing that the primary camera of the S21 Ultra 5G is wider than usual, and while you can mount lenses on top of it, the current Macro, Wide, and Fisheye lenses will have some vignetting on just this camera.

If this sounds like a good way to protect your Galaxy S21 while also giving it access to a new ecosystem of mounts and other accessories, you can order these cases from Moment's online store. The case will normally retail for a fairly hefty $59.99, but there's currently a sale and discount code that combine to bring it down to just $34.99 (before S&H). Just use code '#summer' at checkout to get a discount on any Moment gear from the shop. The sale will last through the 31st and it knocks off between 5%-50% on hundreds of items in the store, including several MagSafe-compatible accessories — branded as (M)Force.