Welcome to Friday, everyone. We have a packed list today, including some quality standouts. The first title I'd like to point everyone towards is Wayward Souls, a fantastic roguelike that offers tons of replayability. Next, I have Lumino City, a gorgeous point-and-click adventure that offers papercraft art. Last but not least is Baldur's Gate II, one of the best CRPGs ever made. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 33 temporarily free and 67 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. 80s Music Radio Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. 90s Music Radio Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Hook $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Up Left Out $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Your Financial Story - Evidence-based Finance Game $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Defense Heroes Premium: Defender War Tower Defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Quaddro 2 - Intelligent game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. 10x10 Merge Dice $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Hero Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Superhero Fight Premium: Sword Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Swipe Break Out PvP : PangPang2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Vectronom $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Zombie Defence Premium : Tap Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Caya Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Simple Clock Widget - Word Clock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Video Live Wallpaper - Video Wallpaper Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. EZ Notes - voice notes, notepad notes, to-do notes $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Melody Engineer $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Mobile Observatory 3 Pro - Astronomy $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. 7 World Wonders For Kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Ice Rage: Hockey Multiplayer game $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. MiniChess by Kasparov－cognitive puzzles for kids♟️ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $13.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. The Tiny Bang Story－point and click adventure game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Storm Rush - chase the storm, dodge neon towers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Numerico - Math Cross Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Chameleon Run $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. FRAMED $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. FRAMED 2 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Heal: Pocket Edition $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Lichtspeer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Lumino City $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Pumped BMX 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Templar Assault RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. The Bug Butcher $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. The Expanse $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. Wayward Souls $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. zCube - 3D RTS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. AmoledPapers - vibrant wallpapers $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Avocado KWGT $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Ember for KLWP $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Mystiq Walls $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Wallspaper - 4K+ Amoled Vector Walls & Backgrounds $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Circa - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Cuticon Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Dark Tosca - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Nambula Tosca - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Pix Material Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Pixel Ring - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
  13. Hexagon Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  14. Hexagon Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  15. Hexagon White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  16. Hexaring - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
  17. Square Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  18. Square Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  19. Square White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  20. Teardrop Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  21. Teardrop Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  22. Teardrop White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?