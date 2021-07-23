Welcome to Friday, everyone. We have a packed list today, including some quality standouts. The first title I'd like to point everyone towards is Wayward Souls, a fantastic roguelike that offers tons of replayability. Next, I have Lumino City, a gorgeous point-and-click adventure that offers papercraft art. Last but not least is Baldur's Gate II, one of the best CRPGs ever made. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 33 temporarily free and 67 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- 80s Music Radio Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 90s Music Radio Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Hook $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Up Left Out $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Your Financial Story - Evidence-based Finance Game $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Defense Heroes Premium: Defender War Tower Defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quaddro 2 - Intelligent game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 10x10 Merge Dice $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero Fight Premium: Sword Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Swipe Break Out PvP : PangPang2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vectronom $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Defence Premium : Tap Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Caya Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Simple Clock Widget - Word Clock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Video Live Wallpaper - Video Wallpaper Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- EZ Notes - voice notes, notepad notes, to-do notes $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Melody Engineer $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mobile Observatory 3 Pro - Astronomy $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- 7 World Wonders For Kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ice Rage: Hockey Multiplayer game $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- MiniChess by Kasparov－cognitive puzzles for kids♟️ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $13.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Tiny Bang Story－point and click adventure game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Storm Rush - chase the storm, dodge neon towers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Numerico - Math Cross Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chameleon Run $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FRAMED $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FRAMED 2 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heal: Pocket Edition $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lichtspeer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lumino City $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pumped BMX 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Templar Assault RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Bug Butcher $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Expanse $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wayward Souls $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- zCube - 3D RTS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- AmoledPapers - vibrant wallpapers $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Avocado KWGT $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ember for KLWP $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mystiq Walls $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wallspaper - 4K+ Amoled Vector Walls & Backgrounds $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Circa - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cuticon Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Tosca - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nambula Tosca - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pix Material Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Ring - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Hexagon Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Hexagon Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Hexagon White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Hexaring - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Square Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Square Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Square White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Teardrop Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Teardrop Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Teardrop White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Comments