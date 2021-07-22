If you haven't been big on the idea of buying a OnePlus phone, the mid-range market might have seemed a little bland as of late. Now Motorola seems to want to shake things up a little with a new contender. After having launched it in several markets around the world, the company is finally bringing its Moto G100 to North America.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, equipped with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. In short, there's plenty of power to satiate the needs of heavy users. Motorola has opted for a 6.7-inch 90Hz FullHD+ LCD panel which is also why we don't see an in-display fingerprint scanner (it's embedded in the power button).

Moto G100 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card slot) Display 6.7-inch LCD panel, 2520x1080 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate Battery 5000mAh, 20W charging Primary Cameras 64MP wide + 16MP ultrawide + 2MP depth Front Cameras 16MPwide + 8MP ultrawide Software Android 11 NFC Yes Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Iridescent Ocean Measurements 168 x 74 x 10 mm, 207g Price $599 ($499 for a limited time)

The G100 features a triple-camera primary setup, consisting of a 64MP wide, a 16MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a dual-camera setup up front with a 16MP wide and an 8MP ultrawide for groupfies.

The battery is rated at 5,000mAh, but unfortunately, unlike the international variant, the American variant only manages to offer 20W fast charging. What's more, the phone has a headphone jack, support for WiFi 6 and sub-6GHz 5G, and a water-repellent design. Motorola is also shipping an HMDI cable with the phone to encourage users to try out its mobile desktop experience called Ready For.

The Moto G100 is available to purchase in the US as of today and will retail for $599, though Motorola is shaving $100 off for a "limited time." You can grab one for yourself at Motorola.com.