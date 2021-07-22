One of the things that makes open-world anime RPG Genshin Impact so popular is that it saves your progress between play sessions on PC, Android, and iOS. That makes its adventure seamless no matter where you're playing...with the notable exception of console players on the PS4 and PS5. Beginning with version 2.0, PlayStation players will finally be able to play on the same character and save file across all platforms.

Genshin developer MiHoYo detailed the complex system for interfacing with the PlayStation Network on its blog. It's messier than it would seem at first. If you have an existing game with progress on your PC and/or Android and/or iOS with your MiHoYo login email, but haven't yet played the game on your PlayStation, you'll need to log into the game on your console with said email and account progress. If you're going in reverse, wishing to sync your progress on the PlayStation to accounts on your PC or mobile device, you'll need to use a new MiHoYo account. Oh, and synced progress across the three server groups (Americas, Europe, Asia) are not supported.

Read the instructions carefully. It's kind of a mess.

PlayStation cross save will land along with the latest expansion, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia." Just rolls off the tongue, don't it? The release date for both the new features and the new in-game region is set for July 21st. There's still no word on a release date for the Nintendo Switch version of the game.