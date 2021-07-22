This story was originally published and last updated .
One of the things that makes open-world anime RPG Genshin Impact so popular is that it saves your progress between play sessions on PC, Android, and iOS. That makes its adventure seamless no matter where you're playing...with the notable exception of console players on the PS4 and PS5. Beginning with version 2.0, PlayStation players will finally be able to play on the same character and save file across all platforms.
Genshin developer MiHoYo detailed the complex system for interfacing with the PlayStation Network on its blog. It's messier than it would seem at first. If you have an existing game with progress on your PC and/or Android and/or iOS with your MiHoYo login email, but haven't yet played the game on your PlayStation, you'll need to log into the game on your console with said email and account progress. If you're going in reverse, wishing to sync your progress on the PlayStation to accounts on your PC or mobile device, you'll need to use a new MiHoYo account. Oh, and synced progress across the three server groups (Americas, Europe, Asia) are not supported.
Read the instructions carefully. It's kind of a mess.
PlayStation cross save will land along with the latest expansion, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia." Just rolls off the tongue, don't it? The release date for both the new features and the new in-game region is set for July 21st. There's still no word on a release date for the Nintendo Switch version of the game.
Genshin Impact 2.0 now available on Android
As promised, Genshin Impact's 2.0 update is available on Android. This is a much-awaited patch that brings with it cross-save functionality for all platforms, even PSN accounts. Fans can also expect to explore a brand new region called Inazuma that brings with it the new Thunder Sojourn event. New characters, new stories, new weapons, and new opponents are also in the mix. Of course, if you'd like to view the new Play Store changelog, I've pasted it below. You can also find MiHoYo's complete changelog on the official website.
WHAT'S NEW
Version 2.0 "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" is now available!
New Characters: Kamisato Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu
New Area: Inazuma
New Event: Inazuma Main Event "Thunder Sojourn"
New Story: New Archon Quests and Story Quests
New Weapons: Thundering Pulse and Mistsplitter Reforged
New Opponents: Pyro Hypostasis and Perpetual Mechanical Array
All in all, the 2.0 update for Genshin Impact looks to be well-received so far, so if you're eager to check out all of the new changes and additions, you grab the free install from the Play Store widget below.
- Source:
- Genshin Mihoyo
Comments