Something's up with the internet today, and it's not your connection. Dozens of sites across the web are currently offline or experiencing issues, including Steam, Amazon, HBO Max, and more.

A quick visit to DownDetector's front page reveals that many of the web's most popular sites aren't loading correctly. This outage covers a vast array of content, from shipping companies like FedEx and UPS to media platforms like the PlayStation Network.

It seems to be some sort of issue with DNS, as many of the sites return a generic DNS failure error message. Akamai has reported an outage on its status site, which could be the cause of today's problems.

With any luck, whatever is causing this outage will be worked out as soon as possible. But if you're having trouble logging into Warframe or binging The Sopranos on HBO Max, just know it's not your personal connection.

