Well, this hardly comes as a surprise, but Ubisoft has announced that its free-to-play action RPG Tom Clancy's Elite Squad is shutting down. Today marks the last update for the title, and its servers will be shuttered on October 4th. Ubisoft says the game is no longer sustainable, which basically means it wasn't making any money. Perhaps this has to do with the heavy pay-to-win mechanics shoved into the title, or maybe it's because of the gacha that didn't offer any waifus? Either way, the game is dead less than a year from its release, which is why it's never a good idea to invest in free-to-play cash-grabs from Ubisoft.

You can read Ubisoft's statement above. It includes flowery language thanking suckers fans for playing Tom Clancy's Elite Squad. More or less, Ubisoft says the game isn't sustainable anymore despite the fact it isn't even a year old. So it would seem the game bombed hard, though this sure isn't stopping Ubisoft from pushing free-to-play everywhere it can, hence the recent announcement for XDefiant.

While Tom Clancy's Elite Squad will remain playable up until the servers are shut down on October 4th, it's probably a good idea to spend whatever in-game currency you still have before then. Ultimately, when F2P mobile games don't rake in money, this is the result. It's almost like free-to-play games are a horrible investment of time and money for consumers. Perhaps there's a lesson to be learned here?