Owners of the Asus ROG Phone 3 have been waiting for an Android 11 upgrade almost since the phone was released late last year. The update dropped yesterday, without a formal announcement from Asus, but it was spotted by a few users and confirmed to be working with a download. You can grab it now and flash it manually, if you're not patient enough to wait for an over-the-air update.
According to the changelog for the worldwide version of the phone, the Android 11 upgrade comes along with tweaks to the ZenUI interface, improvements to Asus's suite of apps including the dialer, file manager, photo gallery, and weather, among others, and all the new bells and whistles that come along with the latest version of the operating system. It's a 2.72GB download, so you might need to clear some space on your phone if you've loaded it up with games.
Previously there was a bit of trepidation about installing this update, as it still hasn't been officially verified by Asus PR. But with the changelog posted to the site with an official download button for WW-18.0410.2105.133, and several users giving it a test run (via XDA), it seems safe enough. Enjoy Android 11, ROG Phone 3 owners ... who knows when you'll get another OS update, if ever.
