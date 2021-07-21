And you may find yourself in a beautiful house... without beautiful Wi-Fi. And you may ask yourself, "How do I get out of here?" The answer is with your feet. Or, if you own the darn thing, get a better Wi-Fi solution. You can pick up a three-station Eero 6 mesh network right now at a record-matching price.

If impeccable wireless coverage is what you're after, then you're going to get it with this package of one router and two repeater stations which together provide up to 5,000 sq. ft. of dual-band Wi-Fi 6 goodness. The network is said to support speeds of up to 550Mbps for 75 (or more) devices. Besides the inbound Ethernet port on the router, you also get one more to jack into throughput of up to 900Mbps.

Best Buy, through its outlet on eBay, is selling the three-pack for $181 — a $98 savings from Amazon's MSRP (it owns Eero) and a price match from Prime Day.

If you don't have so much space to plaster with Wi-Fi, you can also get a one router and one extender for $129 ($70 off) or just the router for $83 ($46 off).