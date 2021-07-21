Trading in older or existing phones to buy new ones is an alien concept to me; you're almost always guaranteed a better price selling them to another person. But it's a convenient practice in some countries with some brands, and it lowers the sticker shock, especially on prohibitively expensive phones like the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series. This time around, Samsung is easing the burden a bit more by letting you trade in two phones instead of one, for a larger price cut.

Samsung published the reservation link for its future flagship yesterday, and those who followed it noticed that they could add two trade-in phones — at least in the US. As far as we can tell, this is the first time Samsung has allowed this, and it's definitely a welcome step. You clean your drawers or cabinets of unused devices, you send a phone back to a company that (hopefully) will put it or its materials to good use, and you get some money off of your next exorbitant purchase. Win-win-win.

The Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are expected to be announced in a couple of weeks, on August 11. The invites were sent yesterday. We're also expecting the new Galaxy Watch4 and Buds2 at the event.