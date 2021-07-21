This story was originally published and last updated .
By this point, we know pretty well what to expect from Samsung when it comes to monthly security updates. Usually some international market will get the next month's release a little early, still in the waning days of the previous month — exactly like we just saw happen for the July release right at the end of June. And then if we're very good and patient, a few days later we start seeing the first releases start to appear for US carriers — just like what's happening right now.
Just a couple of days after we saw the unlocked S21 series receive their updates, the same phones on AT&T and Verizon are also getting their patches. This follows similar software for the Note 10 and Z Flip a few days earlier. It's no surprise to see the company's flagship devices leading the update crowd like this; don't say there aren't any benefits to shelling out nearly $1,400 on a smartphone.
Other releases will of course be following soon, and we'll keep this list here updated with them as they land.
Galaxy S10 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S10e: G970USQS5GUF1, released July 13th
- Galaxy S10: G973USQS5GUF1, released July 13th
- Galaxy S10+: G975USQS5GUF1, released July 13th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQS5GUF1, released July 15th
- Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQS5GUF1, released July 15th
- Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQS5GUF1, released July 15th
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S10e: G97xU1UES5GUF2, released July 19th
- Galaxy S10: G97xU1UES5GUF2, released July 19th
- Galaxy S10+: G97xU1UES5GUF2, released July 19th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S10e: G970USQS5GUF1, released July 15th
- Galaxy S10: G973USQS5GUF1, released July 15th
- Galaxy S10+: G975USQS5GUF1, released July 15th
Galaxy S20 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: G781USQU4DUF3, released July 12th
Galaxy S21 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S21: G991USQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S21: G99xUSQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Galaxy S21+: G99xUSQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99xUSQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S21: G991USQS4AUFD, released July 11th
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQS4AUFD, released July 11th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQS4AUFD, released July 11th
Galaxy Note9 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS9FUF1, released July 14th
- Xfinity
- Galaxy Note9: N960USQS9FUF1, released July 15th
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS9FUF1, released July 16th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note9: N960USQS9FUF1, released July 16th
Galaxy Note10 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note10: N97xU1UES6FUF1, released July 16th
- Galaxy Note10+: N97xU1UES6FUF1, released July 16th
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note10: N970USQS6FUF2, released July 8th
- Galaxy Note10+: N975USQS6FUF2, released July 8th
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS6FUF1, released July 8th
- Galaxy Note10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQS6FUF1, released July 8th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note10: N970USQS6FUF1, released July 11th
- Galaxy Note10+: N975USQS6FUF1, released July 11th
Galaxy Note20 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUF2, released July 20th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUF2, released July 20th
Galaxy Z series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Z Flip: F700USQS4DUF1, released July 1
Galaxy A series
- Sprint
- Galaxy A50: A505USQSDDUF1, released July 19th
- Verizon
- Galaxy A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQSDDUF1, released July 16th
The July 2021 security patch is now available for the unlocked and T-Mobile Galaxy S10 series, Sprint and Verizon A50, Verizon Note20 series, and the AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Note9.
New devices
The July 2021 security patch is now available for the unlocked and T-Mobile Galaxy S10 series, Sprint and Verizon A50, Verizon Note20 series, and the AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Note9.
