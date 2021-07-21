This story was originally published and last updated

By this point, we know pretty well what to expect from Samsung when it comes to monthly security updates. Usually some international market will get the next month's release a little early, still in the waning days of the previous month — exactly like we just saw happen for the July release right at the end of June. And then if we're very good and patient, a few days later we start seeing the first releases start to appear for US carriers — just like what's happening right now.

Just a couple of days after we saw the unlocked S21 series receive their updates, the same phones on AT&T and Verizon are also getting their patches. This follows similar software for the Note 10 and Z Flip a few days earlier. It's no surprise to see the company's flagship devices leading the update crowd like this; don't say there aren't any benefits to shelling out nearly $1,400 on a smartphone.

Other releases will of course be following soon, and we'll keep this list here updated with them as they land.

Galaxy S10 series

  • AT&T
  • Verizon
    • Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQS5GUF1, released July 15th
    • Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQS5GUF1, released July 15th
    • Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQS5GUF1, released July 15th
  • Unlocked
  • T-Mobile

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy Note9 series

  • AT&T
    • Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS9FUF1, released July 14th
  •  Xfinity
  • Verizon
    • Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS9FUF1, released July 16th
  • T-Mobile

Galaxy Note10 series

Galaxy Note20 series

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy A series

  • Sprint
  • Verizon
    • Galaxy A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQSDDUF1, released July 16th

New devices

The July 2021 security patch is now available for the unlocked and T-Mobile Galaxy S10 series, Sprint and Verizon A50, Verizon Note20 series, and the AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Note9.