Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Even though the middle of the week tends to be slow, we have a packed sales roundup today, including a few standouts. First up is Disgaea 1 Complete, easily the best premium SRPG on the Play Store thanks to its mobile-specific quality-of-life improvements. Next, I have The Sun Origin, an enjoyable post-apocalyptic shooter from AGaming+. Last but not least is USB Audio Player PRO, which isn't a game, but a useful media player that supports USB DACs. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 22 temporarily free and 54 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Camera 4K, UHD, Panorama, Selfie $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Manual Camera : DSLR - Camera Professional $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- SUI File Explorer PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Touch Lock : Lock touch screen $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- The Chronos Principle $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense - Epic TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Defender Battle Premium: Hero Kingdom Wars $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Even and Odd Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Frontier Wars Premium: Defense Heroes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heartless Knight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Master: League Of Shadow - Ninja Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Light Green - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Lines Square - Neon icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lines Square - White Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Xperia Theme - Osaka Castle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- USB Audio Player PRO $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Golden Hour+ $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 6 days
- World History $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Creative Rhythm Metronome $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dr. Seuss's ABC $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Dr. Seuss's Sleep Book $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Fox in Socks - Dr. Seuss $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Gertrude McFuzz - Dr. Seuss $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Happy Birthday To You! $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Hop on Pop - Dr. Seuss $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Horton Hatches the Egg $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Horton Hears a Who! $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- How Lucky You Are - Dr. Seuss $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- I Can Read with my Eyes Shut $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You? $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Oh Say Can You Say? $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Oh, the Places You'll Go! $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- One Fish Two Fish - Dr. Seuss $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Big Brag - Dr. Seuss $2.99 $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Cat in the Hat - Dr. Seuss $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Cat in the Hat Comes Back $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- The FOOT Book - Dr. Seuss $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Lorax - Dr. Seuss $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- There's a Wocket in My Pocket! $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- What Was I Scared Of? $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Yertle the Turtle - Dr. Seuss $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- AquaNautic Pro 🌊 Underwater Submarine Simulator $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Sun Origin: Post-apocalyptic action shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Electric Energy Tycoon $5.00 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Soldiers: Bull Run $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Soldiers: Gettysburg $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Soldiers: Saratoga 1777 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Soldiers: The Great War $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Soldiers: Waterloo $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Disgaea 1 Complete $32.99 -> $17.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tiny Little Kingdoms $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Blackdiant Green - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color Blocks Live Wallpaper $1.50 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Green - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Diamond - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Garis Dark - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nambula Green - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nambula Sunflower - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neuon KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alpha Launcher Prime💎 Wallpaper,DIY,Themes,Fast $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ARC Launcher® Pro💎 2021 Themes,DIY,Wallpaper,FAST $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Computer Launcher Win 10 Launcher Prime 2021 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- TapOn KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Unicorn Dark - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments