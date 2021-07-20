The Google Store has been bundling 6 months of Netflix with a $90 Chromecast with Google TV package — why not do the same with HBO Max? Well, it just did. Sort of.

The new Chromecast with Google TV and HBO Max bundle is $65 — the combined cost of the $50 device and one month of the streaming service, ad-free. But instead of getting 1 month, you'll be getting 3 months instead. The offer is limited, though, to new subscribers only, and each Google account is limited to three bundles.

Google expects to offer the bundle through 2022. HBO Max redemption codes will be redeemable through the end of February 2023 — if you need help figuring out what to do with that code, check this Chromecast Help page. After the free 3 months, customers will be charged at the regular $15 per month rate.

And yes, we do think the Chromecast with Google TV is worth the buy if you're in the market for a new OTT television dongle.