OnePlus isn't as quick on its feet as it used to be with respect to updates. The July security patch is only now arriving for the company's flagship phones — the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro — as we edge closer to the end of the month. The software update also sneakily installs an app that you most definitely won't need.
OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 loads the OnePlus Store app on the phones; it seems like OnePlus hopes you can make some impulse purchases in it. While it's annoying, the good news is that you still have the option to uninstall the app.
Apart from adding the store to your app drawer, the new update also introduces the Bitmoji Always-on Display that OnePlus designed in collaboration with Snapchat. Your Bitmoji avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you. You can enable this by heading over to Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji. Lastly, some unspecified issues have been fixed and the overall stability has been improved.
The OTA will be gradually rolled out to users, so you may not see a notification regarding it just yet. However, if you're impatient to see your Bitmoji avatar on the lockscreen, you can manually install the update with the help of the unofficial Oxygen Updater tool.
- Thanks:
- Amit Kalra
