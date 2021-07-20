Although it seems like many of our readers have made the jump to true wireless earbuds, there's still plenty of smartphone owners out there relying on wired headphones to listen to music. If you've been waiting for the right deal to make the jump, Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are on sale today at Amazon for $79 — just a dollar above its all-time low.

If you've been concerned about adding another gadget to charge to your lineup, the Buds+ is the set for you. They're able to last up to a whopping 11 hours on a single charge, with the case doubling battery life. Even well into 2021, it's still unbeatable battery life on a pair of TWEs. Sound quality can't quite reach the highs of Samsung's newer Galaxy Buds Pro, but it's good enough for daily listening at work or at the gym. Just keep in mind these earbuds are only rated IPX2 for water resistance, so you'll want to be careful out in the rain.

Amazon has the Buds+ for just $79 today, though you may need to pick your seller if the site automatically redirects you to a higher price. With a deal this good, you don't need to spring for similar sets from Google or Amazon — especially considering Samsung's unbeatable battery life. Click the link below to grab yours.