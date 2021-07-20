Samsung has unfolded our collective invitation to August 11th's Galaxy Unpacked event. Get it — unfolded? Look, Samsung's almost certainly going to launch the new Z Fold3 and Flip3, its two hotly anticipated foldables, at the now-confirmed August 11th event, and that's the only joke we could think to make. Sorry. But you can reserve the company's "next flagship" (gee, what on earth could that be?) starting today and get up to $200 more on your trade-in, a year of free Samsung Care+, and an undefined "special" pre-order offer.

Invitations for the new event are being sent today, which will be streamed live from Samsung's site on August 11th at 10AM ET/7AM PT, though the company is mum on specifics when it comes to precisely what is being announced then. Given the leaks, though, we can probably tell you.

If the "fold" in the invitation text and Z Fold/Flip-style outlines in the graphic above didn't make it abundantly clear, Samsung's likely going to reveal its two much-leaked folding phones: The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip 3. Rumor has it they'll replace the Note series this year as the company's final 2021 flagships, and pick up a few of its tricks, too, courtesy of the S Pen Pro. On top of that, a Galaxy Watch4 series is also anticipated, as are redesigned Galaxy Buds2 earbuds.

Samsung fans that want an early start and a few perks can reserve the as-yet-undefined flagships early starting today, and they'll enjoy up to an extra $200 in trade-in value, a year of complimentary Samsung Care+, and another "special" something — Samsung won't tell us what. If you'd rather wait and see what it is that you'll be buying, partition off an hour the morning of August 11th for the event — or just come back here, and we'll tell you what's happening.