While we're all waiting on the eventual launch of Android 12 later this year, OnePlus is continuing to upgrade its older phones to Android 11. The OnePlus 6 and 6T got a taste of an updated lifestyle with the first open beta for OxygenOS 11 a couple of weeks ago, but if you're still waiting for an official stable update, the company hasn't forgotten about you. Both phones are getting their first new software versions in nearly two months.
Although it's no Android 11, OxygenOS 10.3.12 does freshen up the OnePlus 6 and 6T in a couple of ways. Unfortunately, the company has kept its changelog so vague, it's difficult to peg what has actually been improved. In addition to this month's security patch, this update includes improved system stability and fixes to "some known issues." And that's it. Nothing more specific about whether the issues are related to hardware, software, cell reception, battery life, camera quality, or anything else.
Presumably, most of the energy behind development at this stage has moved to preparing OxygenOS 11 for these phones. So while you shouldn't expect any significant changes at this stage, rest assured Android 11 can't be too far off.
As with all of its updates, this new version of OxygenOS is first arriving with a select group of OnePlus 6 and 6T users. Assuming there are no phone-bricking bugs to speak of, it should come to everyone after a few days. You can check out OnePlus's forums to view the complete (and very short) changelog.
Comments