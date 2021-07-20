Like any tech company, Samsung loves to keep its upcoming devices as secretive as possible to surprise its fans during an official launch event. Of course, there's a certain saying about best-laid plans, which is why we have a pretty good idea of all of the upcoming gadgets arriving this fall. After accidentally showing off a couple of unannounced products in a promotional video, Samsung is officially teasing its next Galaxy Unpacked event with a bit of help from Bixby.

Although most people probably prefer Google Assistant over Bixby, the AI tool is still in active development, having just received a big new update a couple of weeks ago. Today, if users ask Bixby when the next Unpacked event is, it offers a Morse code hint (via SamMobile). Written out, it translates to ".- ..- –. ..- … - / .—- .—-", or "August 11." That's the date that previously leaked for Samsung's next announcement, which means we're just a few weeks away from new foldables.

Image via SamMobile.

If you haven't been following all of the recent leaks, this summer's Galaxy Unpacked should feature two new folding phones alongside the first smartwatches running Google and Samsung's new version of Wear OS. Though the Galaxy Note series — usually launched right around this time of year — is taking 2021 off, the Galaxy Fold Z3 will support the S Pen for all of your notetaking needs. With this latest hint, August 11th is all but confirmed for all of Samsung's upcoming gadgets.