Google's Pixel wallpapers can be a bit hit-and-miss, especially compared to the excellent selection in Chrome OS. However, a new batch of three walls just arrived on Pixels that are pretty dang nice, especially when paired with Android 12's Material You dynamic accent colors.

Artist Laurie Rowan teamed up with Google to create the new wallpapers as a celebration of International Friendship Day (TIL), which is coming up on July 30. I'm really liking the exaggerated 3D characters combined with pastel shades and bold backdrops.

You can find them in the Curated Culture section of the Google Wallpapers app with all the other topical artworks that have been added recently.

I don't know about you, but I'm an obsessive wallpaper changer, so I'll be rocking each of these in the coming weeks. I'm already very fond of the green Stargazing one, along with the pastel orange accents in my Android 12 theme.

If you like what you see, check out more of Laurie Rowan's work on Instagram.