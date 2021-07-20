Google is killing its now-ancient and practically unknown Google Bookmarks service. It's niche, but Google Bookmarks actually dates back to 2005 and let you save a URL together with a name, label, and notes to the big, scary, 2005-era cloud. In fact, Bookmarks may even have some more recent data from you whether you've been using it or not, as it seems to pull some info for starred locations from Google Maps. But, as the header at the service's site states, Google Bookmarks will "no longer be supported" after September 30th, 2021.

Before you freak out and ask: This will not affect your Chrome bookmarks, Edge bookmarks, Firefox bookmarks, or likely any browser bookmarks you care about or even know you have.

This September, say goodbye to Google Bookmarks: pic.twitter.com/FUFHre7ydG — Killed by Google 🔪 (@killedbygoogle) July 20, 2021

The news was spotted by the notorious/famous/macabre Killed by Google, who made a note of the upcoming passing just earlier today, and marks the death of an unusually long-lived (and, I suspect, unusually low maintenance cost) service. When it dies later this year, Google Bookmarks will have been around for almost 16 years.

Google Bookmarks may have been basically an unknown, but it had some bleeding-edge features for the time. On top of cloud-based storage for your bookmarks (itself impressive circa 2005), Google also gave it annotating features in the form of notes and labels which could be searched and sorted, plus a convenient Javascript-powered bookmarklet you could use to more quickly and easily save bookmarks to it from your browser (though that last feature seems to have been disabled now).

Google Bookmarks prior to its death, including the seemingly defunct Javascript bookmarlet. Image via Wikimedia.

If you see a ton of stuff in your own Google Bookmarks account and you're wondering what's going on, there's actually a reason for that. Google has apparently been either synchronizing or partially storing some of your starred locations in Google Maps there. There's some speculation that this means Google Maps might be killing starred locations as well together with the death of Google Bookmarks, but you probably don't need to worry about that possibility.

For whatever reason, only "starred" locations are shown in Google Bookmarks. Other forms of Google Maps location saving, including favorites, "want to go's," and content from other saved and custom lists don't appear. Admittedly, those other forms of location saving rolled out way after the original "starred" functionality, but it's unlikely Google would take away the most long-standing method and potentially millions or billions of customer-saved locations without a migration path for that data. Something in the vein of the alternative explanation supplied by @killedbygoogle strikes us as far more likely. Still, we've reached out to Google for more information.

If you are worried, you can easily export your saved bookmarks in the meantime, and someone will probably come up with a solution for re-importing them back into Maps on the remote chance that something does happen to them. Just click "export bookmarks" in the site's sidebar.