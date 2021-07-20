There’s nothing more frustrating than switching to a new phone just to find that your WhatsApp data didn’t carry over from your previous device. Luckily, Wondershare makes not one but two simple tools to help you move your WhatsApp information from one device to another. MobileTrans for desktop and Wutsapper for Android and iOS can make this process as simple as a few clicks.
MobileTrans is a desktop application for Windows and macOS that’s designed to migrate, backup, and restore a variety of files — including your WhatsApp information — from your phone to another phone or from your phone to your computer.
While MobileTrans can be used to move or save all kinds of content, — like photos, apps, songs, messages, and videos — today we’ll mostly be focusing on how this piece of software can help you manage your WhatsApp data. MobileTrans makes it easy to extract messages, photos, videos, and attachments from WhatsApp and move them to another device. Not only can you transfer it all to another phone if you’d like, you can also use it as a backup tool to save this same data directly to your computer’s hard drive for safekeeping. You can even transfer this data directly from your computer to another phone, as well.
Ready to break up with WhatsApp? Not a problem! For users who would like to leave Facebook’s messaging service behind, MobileTrans works as an archiving tool. Easily save a PDF or HTML copy of your messages to be stored on your hard drive or wherever else you’d like to keep it.
Speaking of messaging services, MobileTrans is compatible with other apps, as well. It supports WhatsApp Business, Viber, Line, Kik, and WeChat. MobileTrans doesn’t just work between Android devices, either. You can use it to transfer WhatsApp data between your Android phone and iPhone, as well.
Transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone with Wutsapper
While we’re talking about Apple, Wondershare has another app designed specifically to help you transfer WhatsApp files from your Android phone to your iPhone. It supports a range of data, including messages, emoji, images, videos, and attachments. The best part about Wutsapper is that all transfers happen directly between your Android and Apple mobile devices, no PC or Mac required.
Try MobileTrans and Wutsapper for free right now
Ready to get started? Both MobileTrans and Wutsapper are free to download and come with a free trial that lets you test out a few basic features so that you can see if either app is right for you.
If you’d like to buy MobileTrans, pricing starts at $29.99 a year for Windows and $39.99 for macOS. Alternatively, you can purchase a lifetime license to MobileTrans for $39.99 on Windows and $49.99 on macOS. There’s also a 7-day money back guarantee, so if you’re not satisfied within this time period, you can request a refund.
As for Wutsapper, the first 50 WhatsApp messages you transfer from one device to another are completely free. After that, you’ll be prompted to purchase an annual subscription at $19.95 ($10 off), discounted now for a limited time.
