Prime Day has come and gone, but that doesn't mean that there aren't any good deals out there anymore. If you missed your chance to get some Anker charging accessories on the cheap during Amazon's self-created shopping event, you've now got another shot at it. Eight Anker products are up to 35% off as Amazon's deal of the day.

The deals all revolve around charging and cables, so there should be something great in the mix for everybody. Anker has its convenient 2-in-1 PowerCore Fusion 10000 on offer that doubles as a 20W charger and a 10,000mAh powerbank at the same time, and there's its Power Strip with two outlets and three USB ports. Then there are also more conventional products, like the 30W Anker Powerport Speed+ Duo charger with a USB-A and a USB-C port, the 60W PowerCore III Elite 25600mAh powerbank, and a 15W wireless USB-C charger. Amazon's also got our iPhone-wielding readers and friends covered with a three-pack of USB-A to Lighting cables and its 2-in-1 wireless charging station for the iPhone and Apple Watch.

You have all day to grab any of the products you're interested in, but I'd recommend buying them sooner rather than later. You never know if Amazon runs out of inventory. Pick your poison on Amazon's landing page or right here on our list:

Buy: