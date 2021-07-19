It seems the music has stopped for the second-gen Pixel Buds as the latest and more affordable A-series version has become the star of the Google Store.

The company's retail site is redirecting queries about the Pixel Buds to this page which indicates that they are out of stock. No product page, no tech specs, no nothing.

We tracked the Pixel Buds' outage at the Google Store and a concurrent fire sale at Walmart late last month.

The $99 Pixel Buds A-Series (our review here and currently on sale for $5 off at Walmart) loses out on the on-bud volume controls, the talk-detecting motion sensors, and the wireless charging case that the $180 Pixel Buds 2 had (yep, another review here). You may still find them at certain storefronts like B&H or Staples for $129 or on after-sales marketplaces for more or less.

As for a sequel to the premium series... we're waiting.