If you wanted a big phone from Google last year, there was only one option: the 4a 5G. And although this device fell into the “budget” category, its specs pit it directly against the pricier Pixel 5 in many areas. This week, our friends at Ting Mobile are giving away a brand new Pixel 4a 5G to one lucky Android Police reader, and here’s how you can enter.

For the price, the Pixel 4a 5G probably shouldn’t be as good as it is. Dubbed our Senior Editor’s “favorite phone of 2020,” this model features a quick Snapdragon 765G chipset, a bold 6.2" OLED display, and Pixel’s legendary camera. On top of that, it comes with support for 5G service where applicable.

That said, when it comes to connectivity, a 5G phone is only as good as the 5G service that powers it. Enter Ting Mobile, an affordable LTE + 5G carrier that boasts a variety of plans designed for all types of users and budgets. Not only that, but their service runs on the same infrastructure that powers two of the largest carriers in the United States.

Want to pay as little as possible? A Ting Flex plan starts at just $10 a month plus $5 for every gigabyte of data you use. Need more? A Set 12 plan comes with 12GB of LTE/5G data (where applicable), plus unlimited talk and text for just $35 a month. Then there’s the Ting Unlimited plan, an option that offers 22GB-35GB of data, plus unlimited talk and text for $45-$55 a month, depending on the plan you choose.

Whatever kind of user you are and budget you have, Ting Mobile has an option for you.

The contest will run from Monday, July 19, 2021 through Monday, July 26, 2021. One winner will be selected to receive a Google Pixel 4a 5G. This contest is only open to participants in the United States.

To enter, just head on over to Ting Mobile’s website here and fill out all the usual information. Good luck!