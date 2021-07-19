Digital Wellbeing on Android was already looking after your mental health. Now it's also taking care of your physical wellbeing with its latest feature, Heads Up. It was first made available exclusively to Pixel owners, but it's now rolling out to more Android phones.

To jog your memory, Heads Up reminds you to keep an eye on your surroundings when you're using your phone while on the move, saving you from the embarrassment of walking into a pole or, worse, a person (editor's note: Maybe even a Pole). It needs access to your physical activity to work, and you can choose to also grant it access to your location — it'll use the latter to not alert when you're at home.

We're unsure when Heads Up began rolling out to more devices, but the folks over at XDA Developers have spotted this on several of their handsets, including the ASUS Zenfone 8 and the OnePlus Nord N200. I also have the feature on the Realme X7 Max.

Unfortunately, we don't know the rollout logic, so we're not sure when it might make it to your device if it hasn't already. Your best bet would be to update the application from the Google Play Store — or sideload it from APK Mirror.