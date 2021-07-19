Welcome to Monday, everyone. It's the start of the workweek, and so I have some quality sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is This War of Mine, an atmospheric survival game that's well-reviewed and a heck of a lot of fun. Next, I have Baldur's Gate, the classic CRPG that's still considered one of the best in the genre. Last but not least is Reventure, a lesser-known platformer that's easily worth a dollar. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 15 temporarily free and 36 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO (No ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Akrotiri Audio Guide | English $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Radical Solitaire $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fire and Water - Platformer Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Offline Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Merge Monster VIP - Offline Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Blade M Vip - Action rpg $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Trojan War Premium: Legend of Sparta $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku Ultimate(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Solid Pro: colored wallpapers maker / auto-changer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Touch Block Pro - screen , touch , block $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Logo Maker Pro - Graphic Design & Logo Templates $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Site Inspection - Snagging, Site Auditing, faults $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Floating Button (Assistive Touch)(AdFree) $7.00 -> $4.50; Sale ends in 7 days
- Screen Lock (AdFree) $8.50 -> $5.90; Sale ends in 7 days
- Eon Player Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Heroes of Flatlandia - Turn based strategy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $1.37; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Rain : New zombie virus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Marble Age: Remastered $4.49 -> $3.10; Sale ends in 5 days
- MR RACER : Car Racing Game 2020 - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $3.44; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SnakEscape: Escape from Snake Turn-Based Game $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Eyes of Ara $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- This War of Mine $13.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WarAge Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland Pirate $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking trip: Back on the road $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $7.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Johnny Bonasera 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Quest of Wizard $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vengeance RPG $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dokuro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- [Premium] RPG Dragon Lapis $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- WalP Pro - Stock HD Wallpapers (Ad-free) $3.00 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Reev Pro - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Secret Mission - Watch Face $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
