Welcome to Monday, everyone. It's the start of the workweek, and so I have some quality sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is This War of Mine, an atmospheric survival game that's well-reviewed and a heck of a lot of fun. Next, I have Baldur's Gate, the classic CRPG that's still considered one of the best in the genre. Last but not least is Reventure, a lesser-known platformer that's easily worth a dollar. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 15 temporarily free and 36 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. QR and Barcode Scanner PRO (No ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Akrotiri Audio Guide | English $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Radical Solitaire $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Fire and Water - Platformer Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Hero's 2nd Memory : Offline Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Merge Monster VIP - Offline Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Pixel Blade M Vip - Action rpg $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Trojan War Premium: Legend of Sparta $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Sudoku Ultimate(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Solid Pro: colored wallpapers maker / auto-changer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Touch Block Pro - screen , touch , block $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Logo Maker Pro - Graphic Design & Logo Templates $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Site Inspection - Snagging, Site Auditing, faults $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Floating Button (Assistive Touch)(AdFree) $7.00 -> $4.50; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Screen Lock (AdFree) $8.50 -> $5.90; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Eon Player Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Heroes of Flatlandia - Turn based strategy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Bronze Age $1.99 -> $1.37; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Dead Rain : New zombie virus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Marble Age: Remastered $4.49 -> $3.10; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. MR RACER : Car Racing Game 2020 - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $3.44; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. SnakEscape: Escape from Snake Turn-Based Game $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. The Eyes of Ara $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. This War of Mine $13.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. WarAge Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Braveland Pirate $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Cooking trip: Back on the road $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. DISTRAINT 2 $7.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Hatsune Miku Logic Paint $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Johnny Bonasera 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Quest of Wizard $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Vengeance RPG $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Dokuro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  25. [Premium] RPG Dragon Lapis $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. WalP Pro - Stock HD Wallpapers (Ad-free) $3.00 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Reev Pro - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Secret Mission - Watch Face $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?