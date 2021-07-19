Google can't seem to catch a break when it comes to Chrome OS 91. First we saw many users reporting their devices using an egregious amount of CPU after upgrading to 91.0.4472.147. While Google pulled the update shortly thereafter and rolled everyone back to 91.0.4472.114, that managed to lock out Linux apps. Now we're seeing the arrival of 91.0.4772.165, and this update introduces an awful bug that's breaking Chromebooks left and right.
A moderator from the ChromeOS subreddit recently tipped us about this new Chrome OS update that's locking users out of their Chromebooks. If you receive a prompt in the system tray to update your machine, do not shut off your Chromebook. Chrome OS would otherwise automatically install it upon restarting, meaning your device would be stuck with the problematic 91.0.4772.165 build.
While Google is aware of the problem and is pulling the update from its servers, the damage has already been done. A redditor reports that two of their Chromebooks will no longer accept their password on the login screen — one of their laptops started to bootloop. Even a powerwash couldn't save another user's Asus Chromebook C436, forcing them to use a recovery USB to get theirs back up and running. The botched 91.0.4772.165 update appears to have resulted in a significant loss of important files, and a lot of folks are pissed.
We're not sure how this major bug slipped pass three developer channels and into Stable, and we hope not many of you are affected by it. The whole incident highlights Google's lack of quality control over its Chrome OS releases — it's certainly not a good look for new users who plan on using Chrome OS long-term.
- Thanks:
- u/rk_29
